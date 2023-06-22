Senior community group meets monthly in New Portland

NEW PORTLAND – A regional seniors group meets monthly at Western Mountains Baptist Church on Route 27 in New Portland, just south of Kingfield. Folks over 60 are invited to attend the group and share stories, entertainment, a potluck meal, games, and good company. Members of the group come from New Portland, Kingfield, Salem, Farmington, Industry, Wilton, and other neighboring communities.

Meetings are held at 12 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, except for when a holiday falls on that date. The July get together will be held on Monday, July 10, at 12 p.m.

This is not a church sponsored event.

If you would like more information, contact Jo Bessey-Holmes at 207-265-2785 or 207-779-7200.