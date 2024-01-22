SeniorsPlus announces February classes and support groups

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in February. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES

Lewiston Game Day

Date: Monday, February 5 (closed February 19)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Walk-ins welcome.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Banff, Canada

Date: Tuesday, February 6

Time: 2 p.m.

— Destinations to be announced

Dates: Tuesdays, February 13, 20, and 27

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Fabric Yo-Yo Crafts with Louise— Valentine Wreath Ornament

Date: Thursday, February 8

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Instructor: Louise Geoffroy

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5

Come join the fun of making fabric yo-yo’s. It’s simple hand sewing/basting around a fabric circle and then gathering it into a round cloth yo-yo. February will be Valentine Wreath Ornament. If you can thread a needle and sew on a button, you can make a cloth yo-yo.

AgeWise Vaccination Clinic

Date: Tuesday, February 13

Time: 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Provider: Northern Light Health

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

The influenza vaccine and the latest COVID-19 vaccine will be available for adults, 18 and over. To register, please call or email SeniorsPlus. Walk-ins available. If canceled due to inclement weather, a make-up clinic will be held on February 20 from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Physician Seminar: Orthopedics

Date: Thursday, February 15

Time: 1 p.m.

Instructor: Zafar Ahmad, MD

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Join Orthopedic Surgeon Zafar Ahmad to learn about various non-surgical treatments to manage arthritis. Identify the warning signs of arthritis. Get exercise tips to ease joint pain and stiffness and a comprehensive guide to hip and knee replacement, including what to expect. There will be time for Q&A.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m. (no class Monday, February 19)

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

OXFORD COUNTY

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Porto, Portugal

Date: Thursday, February 8

Time: 11 a.m.

— Destinations to be announced

Dates: Thursdays, February 1, 15, 22, and 29

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for updates.

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, February 20 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us! Walk-ins welcome.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Days: Tuesdays

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, will be here to help.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Porto, Portugal

Date: Thursday, February 8

Time: 11 a.m.

— Destinations to be announced

Dates: Thursdays, February 1, 15, 22, and 29

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for updates.

Coffee and Cribbage (new dates and time)

Date: Thursdays (starting February 1)

Time: 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.

Loose Ends Knitting Group (new dates and time)

Dates: Tuesdays (starting February 6)

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)

Date: Tuesday, February 20 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.

CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Groups

—Lewiston Mondays

Date: Monday, February 12 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Lewiston Thursdays

Date: Thursday, February 29 (every last Thursday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Norway

Date: Thursday, February 22 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

—Wilton

Date: Thursday, February 1 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group — Wilton

Date: Thursday, February 15 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

About SeniorsPlus and our Education Center: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.