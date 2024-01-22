SeniorsPlus announces February classes and support groups

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in February. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES
Lewiston Game Day
Date: Monday, February 5 (closed February 19)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Walk-ins welcome.
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’
— Banff, Canada
Date: Tuesday, February 6
Time: 2 p.m.
— Destinations to be announced
Dates: Tuesdays, February 13, 20, and 27
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.
Knitting Group
Dates: Wednesdays
Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.
Fabric Yo-Yo Crafts with Louise— Valentine Wreath Ornament
Date: Thursday, February 8
Time: 3–4 p.m.
Instructor: Louise Geoffroy
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Cost: $5
Come join the fun of making fabric yo-yo’s. It’s simple hand sewing/basting around a fabric circle and then gathering it into a round cloth yo-yo. February will be Valentine Wreath Ornament. If you can thread a needle and sew on a button, you can make a cloth yo-yo.
AgeWise Vaccination Clinic
Date: Tuesday, February 13
Time: 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Provider: Northern Light Health
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
The influenza vaccine and the latest COVID-19 vaccine will be available for adults, 18 and over. To register, please call or email SeniorsPlus. Walk-ins available. If canceled due to inclement weather, a make-up clinic will be held on February 20 from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Physician Seminar: Orthopedics
Date: Thursday, February 15
Time: 1 p.m.
Instructor: Zafar Ahmad, MD
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Join Orthopedic Surgeon Zafar Ahmad to learn about various non-surgical treatments to manage arthritis. Identify the warning signs of arthritis. Get exercise tips to ease joint pain and stiffness and a comprehensive guide to hip and knee replacement, including what to expect. There will be time for Q&A.
EXERCISE CLASSES
Total Strength and Balance
Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m. (no class Monday, February 19)
Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m.
Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer
Cost: See below
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.
Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom
Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.
Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT
Location: Zoom and in person at SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.
Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.
Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.
OXFORD COUNTY
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’
— Porto, Portugal
Date: Thursday, February 8
Time: 11 a.m.
— Destinations to be announced
Dates: Thursdays, February 1, 15, 22, and 29
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for updates.
Norway Game Day
Date: Tuesday, February 20 (every third Tuesday)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
Let’s play cribbage, checkers, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us! Walk-ins welcome.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Walk-in Tech Assistance
Days: Tuesdays
Time: 10 a.m.–noon
Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, will be here to help.
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’
— Porto, Portugal
Date: Thursday, February 8
Time: 11 a.m.
— Destinations to be announced
Dates: Thursdays, February 1, 15, 22, and 29
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for updates.
Coffee and Cribbage (new dates and time)
Date: Thursdays (starting February 1)
Time: 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.
Loose Ends Knitting Group (new dates and time)
Dates: Tuesdays (starting February 6)
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)
Date: Tuesday, February 20 (every third Tuesday)
Time: 9–11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.
CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES
Caregiver Support Groups
—Lewiston Mondays
Date: Monday, February 12 (every second Monday)
Time: 5:30–7 p.m.
Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
—Lewiston Thursdays
Date: Thursday, February 29 (every last Thursday)
Time: 3–4:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Heather Komulainen
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
—Norway
Date: Thursday, February 22 (every fourth Thursday)
Time: 2:30–4 p.m.
Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
—Wilton
Date: Thursday, February 1 (every first Thursday)
Time: 3–4:15 p.m.
Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Kinship Support Group — Wilton
Date: Thursday, February 15 (every third Thursday)
Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.
Caregiver Support Newsletter
SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.
ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS
AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: AT&T staff
Location: Online video
Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.
Fraud & Scams Prevention
Date/time: At your convenience
Location: Online video
Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.
Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: Cyber-Senior
Location: Phone and/or online
Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.
About SeniorsPlus and our Education Center: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.