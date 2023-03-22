SeniorsPlus announces free and low-cost classes for April

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in April. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

Mexico City, Mexico

Date: Tuesday, April 4

Time: 2 p.m.

Chicago, Illinois

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Time: 2 p.m.

Mystery Trip

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Time: 2 p.m.

Exploring Ireland

Date: Tuesday, April 25

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Wowzitude’s award-winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Animal Fostering Info Session

Date: Thursday, April 6

Time: 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Instructor: Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Are you an animal lover? Lots of our furry friends need a helping hand before they get a fur-ever home. Learn about fostering opportunities and need. Ask questions about fostering and adopting.

Lewiston Game Day

Dates: Thursdays, April 13 and 27 (every second and fourth Thursday)

Time: 2–4 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Play cribbage, checkers, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

Identifying Frauds and Scams

Date: Thursday April 20

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructor: National Digital Equity Center (NDEC)

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Learn about the different types of internet fraud and scams, the dos and don’ts of protecting yourself online and what to do if you have experienced online fraud or abuse. No devices are required; just bring yourself.

Legal Planning for Aging Adults

Date: Wednesday, April 26

Time: 1:30–3 p.m.

Instructors: Meghan Meyers, Esq., and Meg Greene, Esq., Brann & Isaacson

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Planning for Incapacity: Many individuals are living longer than their parents, elder abuse is increasingly common, and Maine has new laws concerning guardianships for disabled family members. It is critical that everyone plan for incapacity by having a durable power of attorney for financial affairs and an advance directive for health care. We will also address times when a guardianship may be appropriate due to family issues or the scope of the need for third-party supports. Planning to transfer assets on death: Everyone should have a will when they die. Even so, there are a number of new planning techniques available under Maine law that permit a person to transfer assets on death without a will, most likely at less expense to a family. We will explain all available techniques, many of which can be implemented without a lawyer. Probate: Probate is the legal process by which assets titled only in the name of someone who has died are transferred to beneficiaries following death. We will provide an overview of what “probate” means and how it works, including how to avoid probate in many situations. Audience participation is encouraged.

HEALTHY LIVING FOR ME WORKSHOPS

Living Well with Diabetes

Dates: Fridays, March 24–April 28

Time: 1–3:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Elaine Curtis, LSW and Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

FRANKLIN & OXFORD COUNTIES

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) — Wilton

Dates: Fridays, March 24–April 28

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: OMA-certified SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line. Upcoming OMA sessions will be held Fridays at 1 p.m.: May 19–June 23 in Norway; July 14–Aug. 18 in Lewiston.

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’—Norway Location

Oxford, England

Date: Tuesday, April 4

Time: 10 a.m.

Granada, Spain

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’—Wilton Location

Burano, Italy

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Time: 10 a.m.

Berlin, Germany

Date: Tuesday, April 25

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Date: Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20, and 27

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or Zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, will be here to help. Drop in.

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, April 18 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us!

BYO Craft and Chat

Date: Thursday, April 20 (every third Thursday)

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Bring your knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, painting, anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize while working on your project.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m. (no class Monday, April 17)

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are in person and masks are required. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at Education Center, 8 Falcon Road

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Groups

Lewiston

Date: Monday, April 10 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Norway

Date: Thursday, April 27 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Wilton

Date: Thursday, April 6 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. The group will meet in person on location.

Kinship Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, April 20 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. and The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus started a Caregiver Support Newsletter last year? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.

Fraud & Scams Prevention Workshop

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Cyber-Senior Mentors—A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions.

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Zoom Live, one on one with staff. A device with a speaker is required to participate; a webcam is not required but recommended.

Join us for this one-on-one class to become more familiar with how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus and Healthy Living for ME’s online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class, unless logging in from an Apple device. You can participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued learning.

About SeniorsPlus: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.