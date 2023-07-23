SeniorsPlus announces free and low-cost classes for August

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in August. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY
Wowzitude! ‘Travel’
Enchanting Charlottenburg, Germany
Date: Tuesday, August 1
Time: 2 p.m.
Trogir, Croatia
Date: Tuesday, August 8
Time: 2 p.m.
Destination to be announced*
Date: Tuesday, August 15
Time: 2 p.m.
Destination to be announced*
Date: Tuesday, August 22
Time: 2 p.m.
Lido di Venezia, The Venice Film Festival
Date: Tuesday, August 29
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Wowzitude’s award-winning travel club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided, virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Visit our Facebook page for Wowzitude updates.
Knitting Group
Dates: Wednesdays
Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Linda Bilodeau
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.
Lewiston Game Day
Dates: August 7 & 21 (every second and fourth Monday)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, checkers, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.
The Aging Brain
Date: Thursday, August 10
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Instructors: Grace Simonson & Dr. Susan Wehry
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
This seminar on the aging brain helps alleviate “dementia worry” (aging anxiety) which develops as a fear of developing Alzheimer’s disease or related conditions.
AARP Frauds and Scams
Date: Thursday, August 17
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Instructors: Heather Komulainen & Meagan Gosselin
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Frauds and scams can take many forms. Do you know how to recognize a potential scam? What actions to take? Learn about identity theft, Romance Scams, imposter scams, and how to report these. You will have an opportunity to ask questions, get resources, guides, and more.
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body
Date: Thursday, August 17
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Instructor: Dana Morrell, LSW
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
iPad Basics
Dates: August 23, 24, & 25
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Instructor: Nicole Moran of National Digital Equity Center
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
This three-day course covers the basics of how to use Apple’s popular iPad. The class starts with the basics of how to log on using multiple methods from passcode to touch ID to face recognition technology. Apple’s iCloud service will be discussed, including how it will help secure your data and allow your data to be used across multiple Apple devices. The App Store will be covered to find additional applications that may meet your needs. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010, or visit digitalequitycenter.org/classes/class_location/seniors-plus/
Save the Date! Opening Minds through Art (OMA) Art Show
Date: Friday, September 8
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Celebrate our Lewiston OMA artists as we display all the art they have been completing over multiple OMA sessions. Open to the public, bring a friend. Refreshments will be served.
EXERCISE CLASSES
Total Strength and Balance
Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m.
Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m.
Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer
Cost: See below
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are in person and masks are required. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.
Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom
Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.
Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT
Location: Zoom and in person at Education Center
Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.
Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.
Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.
OXFORD COUNTY
Wowzitude! ‘Travel’ – Norway Location
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.
Galway, Ireland
Date: Thursday, August 3
Time: 11 a.m.
Destination to be announced*
Date: Thursday, August 10
Time: 11 a.m.
Breisach, Germany
Date: Thursday, August 17
Time: 11 a.m.
Kazimierz, Poland
Date: Thursday, August 24
Time: 11 a.m.
Pisa, Italy
Date: Thursday, August 31
Time: 11 a.m.
Norway Game Day
Date: Tuesday, August 15 (every third Tuesday)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.
Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us!
Dementia Conversations
Date: Friday, August 18
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Instructor: Val Cole, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.
Driving, doctor visits, legal and financial: When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Walking Group
Dates: Tuesdays
Time: 9–10 a.m.
Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Please join us for our new offering. Weather permitting, we will meet at our SeniorsPlus Wilton location and leave from there. We will walk through Wilson Lake Park, through the quaint downtown, and make our way through the local neighborhoods. We can discuss as a group the length and duration of our walk, so there is no need to be intimidated; members are supported to walk at a pace that is comfortable for them.
Wowzitude! ‘Travel’—Wilton location
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Enchanting Charlottenburg, Germany
Tuesday, August 1, 2 p.m.
Galway, Ireland
Thursday, August 3, 11 a.m.
Trogir, Croatia
Tuesday, August 8, 2 p.m.
Destinations to be announced*
Thursday, August 10, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, August 15, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, August 22, 11 a.m.
Breisach, Germany
Thursday, August 17, 11 a.m.
Kazimierz, Poland
Thursday, August 24, 11 a.m.
Lido di Venezia, The Venice Film Festival
Tuesday, August 29, 11 a.m.
Pisa, Italy
Thursday, August 31, 11 a.m.
Gardening Workshop
Date: Wednesday, August 2
Time: Noon–1 p.m.
Instructor: Laura Hoft, United Way
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Do you have a green thumb, or would you just like to learn how to keep your houseplants alive? Welcome to all beginner and experienced gardeners. Learn tips and tricks on fall gardening, planting, and more. Space is limited, so please sign up in advance. All supplies will be provided.
Coffee and Cribbage
Dates: Thursdays
Time: 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Facilitator: Seniors Plus staff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.
Loose Ends Knitting Group
Dates: Thursdays
Time: 1–2 p.m
Facilitator: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.
Walk-in Tech Assistance
Dates: Tuesdays, August 8 and 22
Time: 10 a.m.–noon
Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, will be here to help.
Understanding Dementia-Related Behavior
Date: Tuesday, August 15
Time: 10 a.m.
Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Behavior is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
Staying Safe During Flu Season
Date: Wednesday, August 23
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Facilitator: Healthy Community Coalition of Franklin County
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Before we know it, it will be fall—the start of cold and flu season. Learn about how the flu spreads, everyday preventative actions, and other important information.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT AND RESOURCES
Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston/Mondays
Date: Monday, August 14 (every second Monday)
Time: 5:30–7 p.m.
Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston/Tuesdays-NEW
Date: Tuesday, August 29 (every last Tuesday)
Time: 3–4:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Heather Komulainen
Location: SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, and on Zoom
Caregiver Support Group—Norway
Date: Thursday, August 24 (every fourth Thursday)
Time: 2:30–4 p.m.
Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.
Caregiver Support Group—Wilton
Date: Thursday, August 3 (every first Thursday)
Time: 3–4:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Kinship Support Group
Date: Thursday, August 17 (every third Thursday)
Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare provided. RSVP: call Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.
Caregiver Support Newsletter
Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.
ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS
AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: AT&T staff
Location: Online video
Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.
Fraud & Scams Prevention
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: Online video
Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention, and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.
Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: Cyber-Senior
Location: Phone and/or online
Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.
About SeniorsPlus and our Education Center: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.