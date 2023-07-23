SeniorsPlus announces free and low-cost classes for August

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in August. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

Enchanting Charlottenburg, Germany

Date: Tuesday, August 1

Time: 2 p.m.

Trogir, Croatia

Date: Tuesday, August 8

Time: 2 p.m.

Destination to be announced*

Date: Tuesday, August 15

Time: 2 p.m.

Destination to be announced*

Date: Tuesday, August 22

Time: 2 p.m.

Lido di Venezia, The Venice Film Festival

Date: Tuesday, August 29

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Wowzitude’s award-winning travel club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided, virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Visit our Facebook page for Wowzitude updates.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Linda Bilodeau

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Lewiston Game Day

Dates: August 7 & 21 (every second and fourth Monday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, checkers, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

The Aging Brain

Date: Thursday, August 10

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructors: Grace Simonson & Dr. Susan Wehry

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

This seminar on the aging brain helps alleviate “dementia worry” (aging anxiety) which develops as a fear of developing Alzheimer’s disease or related conditions.

AARP Frauds and Scams

Date: Thursday, August 17

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructors: Heather Komulainen & Meagan Gosselin

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Frauds and scams can take many forms. Do you know how to recognize a potential scam? What actions to take? Learn about identity theft, Romance Scams, imposter scams, and how to report these. You will have an opportunity to ask questions, get resources, guides, and more.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

Date: Thursday, August 17

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Instructor: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

iPad Basics

Dates: August 23, 24, & 25

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Instructor: Nicole Moran of National Digital Equity Center

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

This three-day course covers the basics of how to use Apple’s popular iPad. The class starts with the basics of how to log on using multiple methods from passcode to touch ID to face recognition technology. Apple’s iCloud service will be discussed, including how it will help secure your data and allow your data to be used across multiple Apple devices. The App Store will be covered to find additional applications that may meet your needs. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010, or visit digitalequitycenter.org/classes/class_location/seniors-plus/

Save the Date! Opening Minds through Art (OMA) Art Show

Date: Friday, September 8

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Celebrate our Lewiston OMA artists as we display all the art they have been completing over multiple OMA sessions. Open to the public, bring a friend. Refreshments will be served.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are in person and masks are required. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at Education Center

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

OXFORD COUNTY

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’ – Norway Location

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Galway, Ireland

Date: Thursday, August 3

Time: 11 a.m.

Destination to be announced*

Date: Thursday, August 10

Time: 11 a.m.

Breisach, Germany

Date: Thursday, August 17

Time: 11 a.m.

Kazimierz, Poland

Date: Thursday, August 24

Time: 11 a.m.

Pisa, Italy

Date: Thursday, August 31

Time: 11 a.m.

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, August 15 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us!

Dementia Conversations

Date: Friday, August 18

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructor: Val Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Driving, doctor visits, legal and financial: When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Walking Group

Dates: Tuesdays

Time: 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Please join us for our new offering. Weather permitting, we will meet at our SeniorsPlus Wilton location and leave from there. We will walk through Wilson Lake Park, through the quaint downtown, and make our way through the local neighborhoods. We can discuss as a group the length and duration of our walk, so there is no need to be intimidated; members are supported to walk at a pace that is comfortable for them.

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’—Wilton location

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Enchanting Charlottenburg, Germany

Tuesday, August 1, 2 p.m.

Galway, Ireland

Thursday, August 3, 11 a.m.

Trogir, Croatia

Tuesday, August 8, 2 p.m.

Destinations to be announced*

Thursday, August 10, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, August 15, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, August 22, 11 a.m.

Breisach, Germany

Thursday, August 17, 11 a.m.

Kazimierz, Poland

Thursday, August 24, 11 a.m.

Lido di Venezia, The Venice Film Festival

Tuesday, August 29, 11 a.m.

Pisa, Italy

Thursday, August 31, 11 a.m.

Gardening Workshop

Date: Wednesday, August 2

Time: Noon–1 p.m.

Instructor: Laura Hoft, United Way

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Do you have a green thumb, or would you just like to learn how to keep your houseplants alive? Welcome to all beginner and experienced gardeners. Learn tips and tricks on fall gardening, planting, and more. Space is limited, so please sign up in advance. All supplies will be provided.

Coffee and Cribbage

Dates: Thursdays

Time: 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Facilitator: Seniors Plus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Thursdays

Time: 1–2 p.m

Facilitator: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Dates: Tuesdays, August 8 and 22

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, will be here to help.

Understanding Dementia-Related Behavior

Date: Tuesday, August 15

Time: 10 a.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Behavior is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

Staying Safe During Flu Season

Date: Wednesday, August 23

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Healthy Community Coalition of Franklin County

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Before we know it, it will be fall—the start of cold and flu season. Learn about how the flu spreads, everyday preventative actions, and other important information.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston/Mondays

Date: Monday, August 14 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston/Tuesdays-NEW

Date: Tuesday, August 29 (every last Tuesday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, and on Zoom

Caregiver Support Group—Norway

Date: Thursday, August 24 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Caregiver Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, August 3 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group

Date: Thursday, August 17 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare provided. RSVP: call Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention, and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

About SeniorsPlus and our Education Center: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.