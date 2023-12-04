SeniorsPlus announces free and low-cost classes for December

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in December. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Lewiston Game Day

Dates: December 4 & 18 (every first and third Monday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

Wowzitude! ‘Arm Chair Travel’

— St. Nicholas Day in Prague, Czech Republic

Date: Tuesday, December 5

Time: 2 p.m.

— Christmas in Valencia, Spain

Date: Tuesday, December 12

Time: 2 p.m.

— Brussels, Belgium

Date: Tuesday, December 19

Time: 2 p.m.

— Boxing Day in York, England

Date: Tuesday, December 26

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Fabric Yo-Yo Crafts with Louise—Christmas Tree

Date: Thursday, December 7

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Instructor: Louise Geoffroy

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5

Come join the fun of making fabric yo-yo’s. It’s simple hand sewing/basting around a fabric circle and then gathering it into a round cloth yo-yo. December will be a Christmas Tree! If you can thread a needle and sew on a button, you can make a cloth yo-yo.

Antelope Canyon Travel Log

Date: Monday, December 11

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Instructor: Alan Elze

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

We will visit Antelope Canyon in Arizona. Antelope Canyon is what is known as a slot canyon, a long narrow channel that is created from rainfall, sometimes miles away. The water carves a pathway through the rock, leaving a spectacular scene. Slot canyons are prevalent throughout the Southwest, although many are on private Native American reservations and closed to the public.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m. (no classes Mondays, December 4 & 25)

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m. (no class Friday, December 1)

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

OXFORD COUNTY

Wowzitude! ‘Arm Chair Travel’

— Christmas in New York City

Date: Thursday, December 7

Time: 11 a.m.

— Hanukkah in Berlin, Germany

Date: Thursday, December 14

Time: 11 a.m.

— Destinations to be announced

Dates: Thursdays, December 21 & 28

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Visit SeniorsPlus on Facebook for updates.

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, December 19 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us!

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Date: Tuesdays

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, is back for the fall and will be here to help.

Wowzitude! ‘Arm Chair Travel’

— Christmas in New York City

Date: Thursday, December 7

Time: 11 a.m.

— Hanukkah in Berlin, Germany

Date: Thursday, December 14

Time: 11 a.m.

— Destinations to be announced

Dates: Thursdays, December 21 & 28

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Thursdays

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)

Date: Tuesday, December 19 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.

CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Groups

—Lewiston Mondays

Date: Monday, December 11 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Lewiston Tuesdays

Date: Tuesday, December 26 (every last Tuesday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Norway

Date: Thursday, December 28 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

—Wilton

Date: Thursday, December 7 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, December 21 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Cyber-Senior Mentors —A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

About SeniorsPlus and our Education Center: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.