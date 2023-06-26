SeniorsPlus announces free and low-cost classes for July

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in July. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY
Knitting Group
Dates: Wednesdays
Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Linda Bilodeau
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.
Balance and fall prevention
Date: Thursday, July 6
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Instructor: Jen Nelson, RD CDCES
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Do you or a loved one feel dizzy or unsteady at times? Does the fear of falling interfere with your quality of life? You’re not alone! Among those over 65, falls can be the main cause of broken bones and hospitalizations. CenterWell Home Health has a unique, home-based fall prevention program that can keep you safe and steady on your feet.
Lewiston Game Day (new dates!)
Dates: July 10 and 24 (every second and fourth Monday)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, checkers, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.
Wowzitude! ‘Travel’
Paris, France
Date: Tuesday, July 11
Time: 2 p.m.
Edinburgh, Scotland
Date: Tuesday, July 18
Time: 2 p.m.
Vienna, Austria
Date: Tuesday, July 25
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Wowzitude’s award-winning travel club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided, virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce their favorite spots.
Opening Minds through Art (OMA)
Dates: Fridays, July 14–August 18
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Facilitator: OMA-certified SeniorsPlus staff
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Opening Minds through Art (OMA) strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you would like to volunteer, or know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line.
Save the date! OMA Art Show
Date: Friday, September 8
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Celebrate our Lewiston OMA artists as we display all the art they have been completing over multiple OMA sessions. Open to the public, bring a friend. Refreshments will be served.
Dementia Conversations
Date: Thursday, July 20
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Instructor: Dana Morrell, LSW
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips to address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.
EXERCISE CLASSES
Total Strength and Balance
Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m. (no class July 3)
Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m.
Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer
Cost: See below
Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are in person and masks are required. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.
Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom
Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m. (no class July 4)
Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m. (no class July 7)
Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT
Location: Zoom and in person at Education Center
Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.
Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.
Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.
OXFORD COUNTY
Opening Minds Through Art (OMA) Art Show
Date: Friday, July 7
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Come celebrate our Norway OMA artists as we display all the art they have been completing over the weeks. Open to the public, bring a friend. Refreshments will
be served.
Wowzitude! ‘Travel’ – Norway Location
Former Communist Yugoslavia – Ljubljana, Slovenia
Date: Tuesday, July 11
Time: 10 a.m.
Destination to be announced*
Date: Tuesday, July 25
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.
Wowzitude’s award-winning travel club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided, virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce their favorite spots. *Visit our Facebook page for Wowzitude updates.
Norway Game Day
Date: Tuesday, July 18 (every third Tuesday)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.
Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us!
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior
Date: Friday, July 21
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Instructor: Val Cole, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.
Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join us to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Coffee and Cribbage
Dates: Starting Thursday, July 6 (every Thursday)
Time: 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Facilitator: Seniors Plus staff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.
Loose Ends Knitting Group
Dates: Starting Thursday, July 6 (every Thursday)
Time: 1–2 p.m
Facilitator: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.
Book Club on the Patio
Dates: Starting Tuesday, July 11 (every Tuesday)
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Our first book will be “The Nightingale” by Kristen Hannah. We will read on our beautiful patio, weather permitted; otherwise it will be held in our conference room. Please order your book or check with your local library.
Facebook 101
Date: Tuesday, July 11
Time: 11 a.m.–noon
Instructor: Paul Haberstroh from Franklin County Adult Education
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
An introduction to Facebook for new users, as well as helpful tips for all on how to use Facebook more securely. Learn how to use this social media platform to connect with friends and family, how to post, comment, “like,” and share, and how to find local events, while maintaining privacy and safety. Find out more on the Affordable Connectivity Program. Don’t have a smartphone, tablet, or laptop? We will have devices available to use.
Walk-in Tech Assistance
Dates: Tuesdays, July 11 and 25
Time: 10 a.m.–noon
Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or Zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, will be here to help.
AARP Smart Driver
Date: Friday, July 14
Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Facilitator: Penny Kern, AARP
Cost: $20 for AARP members, $25 for nonmembers, payable day of course
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
The AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first refresher course specifically designed for drivers aged 50 and older. The course teaches proven driving techniques to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road. In many states, drivers may benefit from a discount on their auto insurance premium. Please bring a lunch and beverage.
Wowzitude! ‘Travel’ – Wilton Location
Virtual interactive trip to Luxembourg City, Luxenbourg
Date: Tuesday, July 18
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Wowzitude’s award-winning travel club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided, virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce their favorite spots.
CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES
Caregiver Support Group—Wilton
Date: Thursday, July 6 (every first Thursday)
Time: 3–4:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. The group will meet in person on location.
Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston
Date: Monday, July 10 (every second Monday)
Time: 5:30–7 p.m.
Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Kinship Support Group
Date: Thursday, July 20 (every third Thursday)
Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100
Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare provided. RSVP: call Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.
Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston – New offering!
Date: Tuesday, July 25 (every last Tuesday)
Time: 3–4:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Heather Komulainen
Location: SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, and on Zoom
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Caregiver Support Group—Norway
Date: Thursday, July 27 (every fourth Thursday)
Time: 2:30–4 p.m.
Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Caregiver Support Newsletter
Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.
ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS
AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: AT&T staff
Location: Online video
Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.
Fraud & Scams Prevention
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: Online video
Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention, and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.
Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: Cyber-Senior
Location: Phone and/or online
Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.
About SeniorsPlus and our Education Center: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.