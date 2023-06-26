SeniorsPlus announces free and low-cost classes for July

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in July. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Linda Bilodeau

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Balance and fall prevention

Date: Thursday, July 6

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructor: Jen Nelson, RD CDCES

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Do you or a loved one feel dizzy or unsteady at times? Does the fear of falling interfere with your quality of life? You’re not alone! Among those over 65, falls can be the main cause of broken bones and hospitalizations. CenterWell Home Health has a unique, home-based fall prevention program that can keep you safe and steady on your feet.

Lewiston Game Day (new dates!)

Dates: July 10 and 24 (every second and fourth Monday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, checkers, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

Paris, France

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 2 p.m.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Date: Tuesday, July 18

Time: 2 p.m.

Vienna, Austria

Date: Tuesday, July 25

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Wowzitude’s award-winning travel club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided, virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce their favorite spots.

Opening Minds through Art (OMA)

Dates: Fridays, July 14–August 18

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: OMA-certified SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you would like to volunteer, or know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line.

Save the date! OMA Art Show

Date: Friday, September 8

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Celebrate our Lewiston OMA artists as we display all the art they have been completing over multiple OMA sessions. Open to the public, bring a friend. Refreshments will be served.

Dementia Conversations

Date: Thursday, July 20

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Instructor: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips to address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m. (no class July 3)

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are in person and masks are required. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m. (no class July 4)

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m. (no class July 7)

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at Education Center

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

OXFORD COUNTY

Opening Minds Through Art (OMA) Art Show

Date: Friday, July 7

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Come celebrate our Norway OMA artists as we display all the art they have been completing over the weeks. Open to the public, bring a friend. Refreshments will

be served.

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’ – Norway Location

Former Communist Yugoslavia – Ljubljana, Slovenia

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 10 a.m.

Destination to be announced*

Date: Tuesday, July 25

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Wowzitude’s award-winning travel club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided, virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce their favorite spots. *Visit our Facebook page for Wowzitude updates.

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, July 18 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us!

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior

Date: Friday, July 21

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructor: Val Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join us to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Coffee and Cribbage

Dates: Starting Thursday, July 6 (every Thursday)

Time: 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Facilitator: Seniors Plus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Starting Thursday, July 6 (every Thursday)

Time: 1–2 p.m

Facilitator: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Book Club on the Patio

Dates: Starting Tuesday, July 11 (every Tuesday)

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Our first book will be “The Nightingale” by Kristen Hannah. We will read on our beautiful patio, weather permitted; otherwise it will be held in our conference room. Please order your book or check with your local library.

Facebook 101

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 11 a.m.–noon

Instructor: Paul Haberstroh from Franklin County Adult Education

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

An introduction to Facebook for new users, as well as helpful tips for all on how to use Facebook more securely. Learn how to use this social media platform to connect with friends and family, how to post, comment, “like,” and share, and how to find local events, while maintaining privacy and safety. Find out more on the Affordable Connectivity Program. Don’t have a smartphone, tablet, or laptop? We will have devices available to use.

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Dates: Tuesdays, July 11 and 25

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or Zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, will be here to help.

AARP Smart Driver

Date: Friday, July 14

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Penny Kern, AARP

Cost: $20 for AARP members, $25 for nonmembers, payable day of course

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

The AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first refresher course specifically designed for drivers aged 50 and older. The course teaches proven driving techniques to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road. In many states, drivers may benefit from a discount on their auto insurance premium. Please bring a lunch and beverage.

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’ – Wilton Location

Virtual interactive trip to Luxembourg City, Luxenbourg

Date: Tuesday, July 18

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Wowzitude’s award-winning travel club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided, virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce their favorite spots.

CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, July 6 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. The group will meet in person on location.

Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston

Date: Monday, July 10 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group

Date: Thursday, July 20 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare provided. RSVP: call Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston – New offering!

Date: Tuesday, July 25 (every last Tuesday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, and on Zoom

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Caregiver Support Group—Norway

Date: Thursday, July 27 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention, and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

About SeniorsPlus and our Education Center: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.