SeniorsPlus announces free and low-cost classes for June

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in June. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Date: Tuesday, June 6

Time: 2 p.m.

Bath, England

Date: Tuesday, June 13

Time: 2 p.m.

Ravenna, Italy

Date: Tuesday, June 20

Time: 2 p.m.

Milan, Italy

Date: Tuesday, June 27

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Linda Bilodeau

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Lewiston Game Day

Date: June 8 & 22 (every second and fourth Thursday)

Time: 2–4 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, checkers, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

Consumer Affairs

Date: Monday, June 12

Time: 1–2:30 p.m.

Instructor: Alan Elze

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Have you ever bought something, and it just quit working a few months after buying it? Or have you ordered something and never got it? Ever had a repair done on your home or vehicle and it just wasn’t right? Alan Elze will try to show you what recourse you may have. Alan was a volunteer mediator in the consumer protection division of the attorney general’s office for many years.

AARP Smart Driver

Date: Thursday, June 15

Time: Noon–4 p.m.

Instructor: AARP staff, Rich

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Cost: $25 non-AARP member, $20 member (cash or check, day of)

The AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first refresher course specifically designed for drivers aged 50 and older. In many states, drivers may benefit from a discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course. The course teaches proven driving techniques to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.

Medicare Made Simple

Date: Thursday, June 15

Time: 5–7 p.m.

Instructor: Kerry Faria

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

This is an in-person class with Medicare expert Kerry Faria. In this introductory class, learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare, or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more. There will be a Q&A.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior

Date: Thursday, June 29

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Instructor: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m. (no class June 19)

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m. (no class June 2)

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are in person and masks are required. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m. (no class June 2, 9, & 30)

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at Education Center, 8 Falcon Road

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns.

FRANKLIN & OXFORD COUNTIES

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) —Norway

Dates: Fridays, May 19–June 30 (no class June 2)

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: OMA-certified SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line. Next OMA session will be held Fridays at 1 p.m., July 14–Aug. 18 in Lewiston.

Save the date! OMA Art Show

Date: Friday, July 7

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Come celebrate our Norway OMA artists as we display all the art they have been completing over the weeks. Open to the public, bring a friend! Refreshments will be served.

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Dates: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, will be here to help.

Loose Ends Kitting Group

Dates: Thursdays

Time: 1–2 p.m

Facilitator: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or really anything you enjoy. Come relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available if you do not have access to any.

Book Club on the Patio

Dates: Tuesdays

Time: 10–11 a.m

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Our first book will be “The Nightingale” by Kristen Hannah. We will read on our beautiful patio, weather permitted; otherwise it will be held in our conference room. Please order your book and join us as we dive into the stories and characters that Kristen Hannah creates. Please check with your local library for available copies.

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’—Wilton Location

Southampton, England

Date: Tuesday, June 6

Time: 10 a.m.

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Date: Tuesday, June 20

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’—Norway Location

Assisi, Italy

Date: Tuesday, June 13

Time: 10 a.m.

Liverpool, England “A Walk with The Beatles”

Date: Tuesday, June 27

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots.

Facebook 101

Date: Thursday, June 8

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructor: Paul Haberstroh

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

This class is designed as an introduction to Facebook to new users, as well as helpful tips for account holders on how to use Facebook more securely. Learn how to use this social media platform to connect with friends and family, how to post, comment, “like,” and share, and how to find local events, all while maintaining privacy and safety. Find out more information on the Affordable Connectivity Program. Don’t have a smartphone, tablet, or laptop to use? We will have devices available for you to use.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Date: Tuesday, June 13

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Effective Communication Strategies

Date: Friday, June 16

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructor: Val Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions, and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Norway Game Day

Dates: Tuesday, June 20 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us!

A Matter of Balance

Dates: Wednesdays, starting June 21 (every Wednesday for 8 weeks)

Time: 1–3 p.m

Facilitator: Jessica Riseman and Meagan Gosselin

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

An evidenced-based, Healthy Living for ME class, A Matter of Balance aims to promote and teach practical strategies to reduce the fear of falling while increasing physical activity. Learn from our trained staff members ways to change the environment to reduce fall risk factors, increase physical activity, and control how the fear of falling may impact one’s life. This class requires registration and will run for eight weeks.

AARP Frauds and Scams

Date: Thursday, June 22

Time: Noon–1 p.m.

Facilitator: Pam Partridge of AARP

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Frauds and scams can take many forms. Do you know how to recognize a potential scam? What actions to take? Learn about identity theft, Romance Scams, imposter scams, and how to report these. You will have an opportunity to ask questions, get resources, guides, and more.

AARP Smart Driver

Date: Tuesday, June 27

Time: Noon–4 p.m.

Instructor: AARP staff, Rich

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Cost: $25 non-AARP member, $20 member (cash or check, day of)

*This class will be offered in our Wilton Office in July

The AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first refresher course specifically designed for drivers aged 50 and older. In many states, drivers may benefit from a discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course. The course teaches proven driving techniques to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.

Fly-tying Workshop

Date: Friday, June 30

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Facilitator: Mike Whitmore

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Have you ever wanted to learn how to tie a fly for fly-fishing? All beginner and experienced fly fishermen are welcome to come and learn with us. Community volunteer Mike Whitmore will be sharing tips and tricks, guided tutorials, and much more.Space is limited, so please sign up in advance. Supplies will be provided.

CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Groups

Lewiston

Date: Monday, June 12 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Norway

Date: Thursday, June 22 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Wilton

Date: Thursday, June 1 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. The group will meet in person on location.

Kinship Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, June 15 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 100

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare provided. RSVP: call Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus started a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter last year? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: In all three locations, appointment required

Join us for this one-on-one class to become more familiar with how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus and Healthy Living for ME’s online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class, unless logging in from an Apple device. You can participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued learning.

About SeniorsPlus and our Education Center: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.