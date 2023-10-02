SeniorsPlus announces free and low-cost classes for October

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in October. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

Maine Aging Study; Listening Session

Date: Wednesday, October 4

Time: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Presenter: Office of Aging and Disability Services

Locations: SeniorsPlus Lewiston office, Wilton office, Norway office or virtually

Join us virtually or in one of our three locations. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required.

Maine wants to improve community services that support older adults and their family caregivers. If you are 55 years or older or a family caregiver of an older adult, Maine’s Office of Aging and Disability Services wants to hear from you.

The Maine Aging Study being conducted by the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine on behalf of Maine’s Office of Aging and Disability Services will consist of a statewide survey for older adults, a survey for family caregivers, focus groups, key informant interviews, and listening sessions. Topics being addressed throughout this study include healthcare, food/nutrition, housing, transportation, receiving and giving care, safety, and socialization.

To participate virtually at home, please contact James Moorhead, Healthy Aging Services Manager, Office of Aging and Disability Services, at 207-287-9200 or James.Moorhead@maine.gov.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES

Lewiston Game Day

Dates: October 2 and 16 (every first and third Monday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, checkers, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

— Destinations to be announced

Dates: Tuesdays, October 3 and 10

Time: 2 p.m.

— Ghost Experience in Amsterdam

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 2 p.m.

— Haunted Pubs of Edinburgh, Scotland

Date: Tuesday, October 24

Time: 2 p.m.

— Europe’s Most Haunted City–York, England

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook and our website for Wowzitude updates.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Arthritis Information

Date: Thursday, October 12

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Instructor: Jen Nelson, RD CDCES

Location: Lewiston office

Join Jen Nelson of CenterWell Home Health as she reviews the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options of osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). There will be time for questions and answers. (Jen has been known to bring fun swag too!)

Legal Planning for Aging Adults

Date: Wednesday, October 25

Time: 2–3:30 p.m.

Instructor: Brann & Isaacson

Location: Lewiston office

Planning for Incapacity: Many individuals are living longer than their parents, elder abuse is increasingly common, and Maine has new laws concerning guardianships for disabled family members. It is critical that everyone plan for incapacity by having a durable power of attorney for financial affairs and an advance directive for health care. We will also address times when a guardianship may be appropriate due to family issues or the scope of the need for third-party supports. Planning to transfer assets on death: Everyone should have a will when they die. Even so, there are a number of new planning techniques available under Maine law that permit a person to transfer assets on death without a will, most likely at less expense to a family. We will explain all available techniques, many of which can be implemented without a lawyer. Probate: Probate is the legal process by which assets titled only in the name of someone who has died are transferred to beneficiaries following death. We will provide an overview of what “probate” means and how it works, including how to avoid probate in many situations. Audience participation is encouraged.

Fabric Yo-Yo Crafts with Louise—Fall Pumpkin

Date: Thursday, October 26

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Instructor: Louise Geoffroy

Location: Lewiston office

Cost: $5

Come join the fun of making fabric yo-yo’s. It’s simple hand sewing/basting around a fabric circle and then gathering it into a round cloth yo-yo. October will be a 3.5-inch stacked fall pumpkin made with seven graduated size circles. If you can thread a needle and sew on a button you can make a cloth yo-yo. There will also be craft foam if you want to make eyes, nose, and mouth for a jack-o-lantern.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m. (no class Monday, October 9)

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: Lewiston office

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

No class October 17, 19, 24, & 26

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at Lewiston office

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

This class is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

OXFORD COUNTY CLASSES

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

— Sukkot Walking Tour, Jerusalem Jewish Quarter

Date: Thursday, October 5

Time: 11 a.m.

— Lake Bled, Slovenia

Date: Thursday, October 12

Time: 11 a.m.

— Uganda’s Kiwamirembe, “The Giver of Peace Hill”

Date: Thursday, October 19

Time: 11 a.m.

— Destination to be announced

Date: Thursday, October 26

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Norway office

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook and our website for Wowzitude updates.

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, October 17 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: Norway office

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us!

Tech assistance in Oxford County

The Digital Navigation Program provides free, one-on-one support to Oxford Country residents interested in learning how to use all features of their internet device or devices, including smart phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. Please contact CCFC’s Digital Navigator Ashley Lawrence today to get started: call 207-333-6444 or email ACP@community-concepts.org.

FRANKLIN COUNTY CLASSES

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

— Sukkot Walking Tour, Jerusalem Jewish Quarter

Date: Thursday, October 5

Time: 11 a.m.

— Lake Bled, Slovenia

Date: Thursday, October 12

Time: 11 a.m.

— Uganda’s Kiwamirembe, “The Giver of Peace Hill”

Date: Thursday, October 19

Time: 11 a.m.

— Destination to be announced

Date: Thursday, October 26

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Wilton office

See Wowzitude! description under Oxford County.

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Thursdays

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Location: Wilton office

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Date: Tuesdays

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh

Location: Wilton office

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, is back for the fall and will be here to help.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)

Date: Tuesday, October 17 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Location: Wilton office

A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Groups

—Lewiston Mondays

Date: Monday, October 9 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: Lewiston office

—Lewiston Tuesdays

Date: Tuesday, October 31 (every last Tuesday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: Lewiston office

—Norway

Date: Thursday, October 26 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: Norway office

—Wilton

Date: Thursday, October 5 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: Wilton office

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, October 19 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare provided. RSVP: call Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus started a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter last year? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057

About SeniorsPlus and our Education Center: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.