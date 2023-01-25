SeniorsPlus announces hiring of new Nutrition Director

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, announces the hiring of Patrice Currie as the organization’s new Nutrition Director. Previously, Currie was Director of Food Services at Mercy Hospital in Portland for eleven years and prior to that, worked in other areas of the food and hospitality industry. She is a resident of Auburn.

As part of her job, Currie will oversee Meals on Wheels at SeniorsPlus, which last year served almost 200,000 meals to 1,300 people.

Since 1972, SeniorsPlus has been improving the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities. As the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, SeniorsPlus provides statewide services with an emphasis on Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties for core services (ie nutrition and information and assistance) that support independent living, healthy aging, and fight isolation. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. Annually, SeniorsPlus serves more than 10,000 individuals and fields 200,000 phone inquiries.