SeniorsPlus announces new members and new slate of officers to the Board of Directors

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, announces the election of three new members to its Board of Directors, as well as a new slate of officers.

Robert Kirchherr of Norway replaces Dennis Gray, also of Norway, as the Chair of the Board of Directors of SeniorsPlus. The former Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs at Central Maine Community College, Kirchherr has served on several boards and government committees in Western Maine since retiring from a career in higher education in New Jersey and Maine.

Other appointments to the slate of officers of the Board of Directors of SeniorsPlus are Holly Zielinski of Poland to Vice Chair, Dustin Ward of New Gloucester to Treasurer, and Don Berry of Sumner to Secretary.

Joining the Board are Roger J. Fuller of Lewiston, Mamie Anthoine Ney of Kennebunk, and Marie Samson of Auburn. Fuller is a former legislator and is a retired educator who worked at schools in Los Angeles and Maine. Ney is a librarian and currently is the Library Director of the Auburn Public Library. Samson has a background in finance and business management, and currently is the Controller at SaviLinx, LLC, in Brunswick.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. In 2022, SeniorsPlus served a diverse population of almost 10,000 clients and fielded 185,000 phone inquiries.