SeniorsPlus announces November classes, support groups

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in November. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Lewiston Game Day

Dates: November 6 and 20 (every first and third Monday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

— Destinations to be announced

Dates: Tuesdays, November 7 and 14

Time: 2 p.m.

— Thanksgiving in Plymouth, MA

Date: Tuesday, November 21

Time: 2 p.m.

— Auckland, New Zealand

Date: Tuesday, November 28

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook and our website for Wowzitude updates.

Respiratory Illness and Prevention

Date: Thursday, November 9

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructor: Valerie MacKenzie, Division of Disease Surveillance

Location: Lewiston office

Flu season is here. Valerie MacKenzie, Adult Vaccine Outreach Specialist/Public Health Educator, will provide an overview of respiratory illnesses and how to protect yourself.

Fabric Yo-Yo Crafts with Louise—Turkey Magnet

Date: Thursday, November 9

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Instructor: Louise Geoffroy

Location: Lewiston office

Cost: $5

Come join the fun of making fabric yo-yo’s. It’s simple hand sewing/basting around a fabric circle and then gathering it into a round cloth yo-yo. November will be a Thanksgiving Turkey Magnet. If you can thread a needle and sew on a button, you can make a cloth yo-yo.

AARP Smart Driving Course

Date: Thursday, November 16

Time: Noon–4 p.m.

Instructor: AARP staff, Rich

Cost: $25 non-AARP member, $20 member (cash or check, day of)

Location: Lewiston office

The AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first refresher course specifically designed for drivers aged 50 and older. In many states, drivers may benefit from a discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course. Safer driving can save you more than just money. The course teaches proven driving techniques to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road. Additionally, you’ll learn:

• The effects of medication on driving.

• How to reduce distractions.

• How to maintain the proper following distance.

• Proper use of safety belts, airbags, anti-lock brakes, and new technology in cars today.

• Techniques for handling left turns, right-of-way, and roundabouts.

• Age-related physical changes and how to adjust your driving to compensate.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m. (no classes November 10 & 24)

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: Lewiston office

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m. (no classes on Fridays, November 10 and 24)

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at Lewiston office

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

This class is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

OXFORD COUNTY CLASSES

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

— Ohrid, North Macedonia

Date: Thursday, November 2

Time: 11 a.m.

— Regensburg, Germany

Date: Thursday, November 9

Time: 11 a.m.

— Destination to be announced

Date: Thursday, November 16

Time: 11 a.m.

— Office Closed

Date: Thursday, November 23

— Ljubljana, Slovenia

Date: Thursday, November 30

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Norway office

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook and our website for Wowzitude updates.

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, November 21 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: Norway office

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us!

FRANKLIN COUNTY CLASSES

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

— Ohrid, North Macedonia

Date: Thursday, November 2

Time: 11 a.m.

— Regensburg, Germany

Date: Thursday, November 9

Time: 11 a.m.

— Destination to be announced

Date: Thursday, November 16

Time: 11 a.m.

— Office Closed

Date: Thursday, November 23

— Ljubljana, Slovenia

Date: Thursday, November 30

Time: 11 a.m..

Location: Wilton office

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook and our website for Wowzitude updates.

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Thursdays (no meeting on Thursday, November 23)

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Location: Wilton office

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Dates: Tuesdays

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh

Location: Wilton office

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, is back for the fall and will be here to help.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)

Date: Tuesday, November 21 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Location: Wilton office

A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Groups

—Lewiston Mondays

Date: Monday, November 13 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: Lewiston office

—Lewiston Tuesdays

Date: Tuesday, November 28 (every last Tuesday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: Lewiston office

—Norway

Date: Tuesday, November 21 (back to every fourth Thursday in December)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: Norway office

—Wilton

Date: Thursday, November 2 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: Wilton office

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group —Wilton

Date: Thursday, November 16 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: Wilton office

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus started a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter last year? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.