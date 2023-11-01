SeniorsPlus announces November classes, support groups

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in November. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES
Knitting Group
Dates: Wednesdays
Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Location: Lewiston office
Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.
Lewiston Game Day
Dates: November 6 and 20 (every first and third Monday)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: Lewiston office
Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.
Wowzitude! ‘Travel’
— Destinations to be announced
Dates: Tuesdays, November 7 and 14
Time: 2 p.m.
— Thanksgiving in Plymouth, MA
Date: Tuesday, November 21
Time: 2 p.m.
— Auckland, New Zealand
Date: Tuesday, November 28
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Lewiston office
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook and our website for Wowzitude updates.
Respiratory Illness and Prevention
Date: Thursday, November 9
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Instructor: Valerie MacKenzie, Division of Disease Surveillance
Location: Lewiston office
Flu season is here. Valerie MacKenzie, Adult Vaccine Outreach Specialist/Public Health Educator, will provide an overview of respiratory illnesses and how to protect yourself.
Fabric Yo-Yo Crafts with Louise—Turkey Magnet
Date: Thursday, November 9
Time: 3–4 p.m.
Instructor: Louise Geoffroy
Location: Lewiston office
Cost: $5
Come join the fun of making fabric yo-yo’s. It’s simple hand sewing/basting around a fabric circle and then gathering it into a round cloth yo-yo. November will be a Thanksgiving Turkey Magnet. If you can thread a needle and sew on a button, you can make a cloth yo-yo.
AARP Smart Driving Course
Date: Thursday, November 16
Time: Noon–4 p.m.
Instructor: AARP staff, Rich
Cost: $25 non-AARP member, $20 member (cash or check, day of)
Location: Lewiston office
The AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first refresher course specifically designed for drivers aged 50 and older. In many states, drivers may benefit from a discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course. Safer driving can save you more than just money. The course teaches proven driving techniques to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road. Additionally, you’ll learn:
• The effects of medication on driving.
• How to reduce distractions.
• How to maintain the proper following distance.
• Proper use of safety belts, airbags, anti-lock brakes, and new technology in cars today.
• Techniques for handling left turns, right-of-way, and roundabouts.
• Age-related physical changes and how to adjust your driving to compensate.
EXERCISE CLASSES
Total Strength and Balance
Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m.
Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m. (no classes November 10 & 24)
Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer
Cost: See below
Location: Lewiston office
Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.
Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom
Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m. (no classes on Fridays, November 10 and 24)
Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT
Location: Zoom and in person at Lewiston office
Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.
Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.
This class is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.
OXFORD COUNTY CLASSES
Wowzitude! ‘Travel’
— Ohrid, North Macedonia
Date: Thursday, November 2
Time: 11 a.m.
— Regensburg, Germany
Date: Thursday, November 9
Time: 11 a.m.
— Destination to be announced
Date: Thursday, November 16
Time: 11 a.m.
— Office Closed
Date: Thursday, November 23
— Ljubljana, Slovenia
Date: Thursday, November 30
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Norway office
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook and our website for Wowzitude updates.
Norway Game Day
Date: Tuesday, November 21 (every third Tuesday)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: Norway office
Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us!
FRANKLIN COUNTY CLASSES
Wowzitude! ‘Travel’
— Ohrid, North Macedonia
Date: Thursday, November 2
Time: 11 a.m.
— Regensburg, Germany
Date: Thursday, November 9
Time: 11 a.m.
— Destination to be announced
Date: Thursday, November 16
Time: 11 a.m.
— Office Closed
Date: Thursday, November 23
— Ljubljana, Slovenia
Date: Thursday, November 30
Time: 11 a.m..
Location: Wilton office
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook and our website for Wowzitude updates.
Loose Ends Knitting Group
Dates: Thursdays (no meeting on Thursday, November 23)
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Location: Wilton office
Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.
Walk-in Tech Assistance
Dates: Tuesdays
Time: 10 a.m.–noon
Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh
Location: Wilton office
Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, is back for the fall and will be here to help.
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)
Date: Tuesday, November 21 (every third Tuesday)
Time: 9–11 a.m.
Location: Wilton office
A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT AND RESOURCES
Caregiver Support Groups
—Lewiston Mondays
Date: Monday, November 13 (every second Monday)
Time: 5:30–7 p.m.
Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW
Location: Lewiston office
—Lewiston Tuesdays
Date: Tuesday, November 28 (every last Tuesday)
Time: 3–4:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Heather Komulainen
Location: Lewiston office
—Norway
Date: Tuesday, November 21 (back to every fourth Thursday in December)
Time: 2:30–4 p.m.
Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW
Location: Norway office
—Wilton
Date: Thursday, November 2 (every first Thursday)
Time: 3–4:15 p.m.
Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW
Location: Wilton office
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Kinship Support Group —Wilton
Date: Thursday, November 16 (every third Thursday)
Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff
Location: Wilton office
Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.
Caregiver Support Newsletter
Did you know that SeniorsPlus started a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter last year? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.
ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS
AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: AT&T staff
Location: Online video
Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.
Fraud & Scams Prevention
Date/time: At your convenience
Location: Online video
Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.
Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: Cyber-Senior
Location: Phone and/or online
Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.