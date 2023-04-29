SeniorsPlus hosting free and low-cost classes for May

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in May. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

Prague, Czech Republic

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Time: 2 p.m.

Memphis, Tennessee

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Time: 2 p.m.

Destination to be announced

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Time: 2 p.m.

Destination to be announced

Date: Tuesday, May 23

Time: 2 p.m.

Destination to be announced

Date: Tuesday, May 30

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Linda Bilodeau

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Date: Thursday, May 4

Time: 11 a.m.–noon.

Instructor: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Lewiston Game Day

Date: May 11 and 25 (every second and fourth Thursday)

Time: 2–4 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Play cribbage, checkers, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

Using Facebook Securely

Date: Thursday, May 18

Time: 11 a.m.–noon

Instructor: Eric Ewing, National Digital Equity Center

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

This class is designed to teach current Facebook account holders how to use Facebook more securely, how to understand all privacy options, and how to change privacy options so the information you share on Facebook is only available to those you wish to see it. Requirements for this class: A device connected to the internet and a Facebook account.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m. (no class Monday, May 29)

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are in person and masks are required. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at Education Center, 8 Falcon Road

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

FRANKLIN & OXFORD COUNTIES

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’ – Norway Location

Cuenca, Spain

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Time: 10 a.m.

Piran, Slovenia

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Time: 10 a.m.

Destination to be announced

Date: Tuesday, May 30

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’ – Wilton Location

Ohrid, North Macedonia

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Time: 10 a.m.

Zadar, Croatia

Date: Tuesday, May 23

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Date: Thursdays, May 4, 11, 18, and 25

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, will be here to help.

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, May 16 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Date: Wednesday, May 17

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Instructor: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking, and behavior changes that interfere with daily living. Learn about common warning signs of Alzheimer’s and what symptoms to look for in yourself and others, as well as tips to approach someone who is experiencing changes in their memory, the benefit of early detection and diagnosis, and more.

BYO Craft and Chat

Date: Thursday, May 18 (every third Thursday)

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, painting, anything you enjoy. Come relax and socialize while working on your project.

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) —Norway

Dates: Fridays, May 19–June 23

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: OMA-certified SeniorsPlus staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line. Next OMA session will be held Fridays at 1 p.m., July 14–Aug. 18 in Lewiston.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Date: Thursday, May 25

Time: 11 a.m.–noon.

Instructor: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston

Date: Monday, May 8 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus,

8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Caregiver Support Group—Norway

Date: Thursday, May 25 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway,

9 Marston St.

Caregiver Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, May 4 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. The group will meet in person on location.

Kinship Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, May 18 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus started a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter last year? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber-Seniors at 1-844-217-3057

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: In all three locations, appointment required

Join us for this one-on-one class to become more familiar with how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus and Healthy Living for ME’s online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class, unless logging in from an Apple device. You can participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued learning.