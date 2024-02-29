SeniorsPlus lists March Education Center classes and support groups

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in March. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES

Lewiston Game Day

Dates: Mondays, March 4 & 18

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

—Women’s History in Lima, Peru

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Time: 2 p.m.

—Ravenna, Italy

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Time: 2 p.m.

—Walk Along the Green River in Chicago

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Time: 2 p.m.

—Destination to be announced

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Travel log with Alan—Mount St. Helens

Date: Monday, March 11

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Instructor: Alan Elze

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

On May 18, 1980, the deadliest and most destructive volcano eruption to hit the United States happened in the Cascade Range of Washington. 57 people died and 250 homes, 47 bridges, 15 miles of railways, and 185 miles of road were destroyed. And the mountain lost 1300 feet in elevation. Mount St. Helens is just one volcano in the Cascade Range, but all are deemed “powder kegs.” We’ll look at what caused the eruption and what the possibility is that it might happen again.

Thinking Outside the Coffin—In person or virtual offering

Date: Thursday, March 14

Time: 1–2:30 p.m.

Instructor: Chuck Lakin

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston and Zoom

Everyone should figure out what they want to have happen to their body after they die. This class will give you the information you need to make good decisions about those choices. This is a non-scripted class, with half of it devoted to answering your questions. Give your survivors a gift by discussing with them what you want and sign up for this class to make sure you understand all your options. Take a look at www.lastthings.net to see what you’ll learn.

Fabric Yo-Yo Crafts with Louise—Shamrock

Date: Thursday, March 14

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Instructor: Louise Geoffroy

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5

Come join the fun of making fabric yo-yo’s. It’s simple hand sewing/basting around a fabric circle and then gathering it into a round cloth yo-yo. March will be a shamrock. If you can thread a needle and sew on a button, you can make a cloth yo-yo.

Coming soon: A Matter of Balance

Dates: Thursdays, April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell and June Turcotte

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

An evidenced-based, Healthy Living for ME class, A Matter of Balance aims to promote and teach practical strategies to reduce the fear of falling while increasing physical activity. Learn from our trained staff members ways to change the environment to reduce fall risk factors, increase physical activity, and control how the fear of falling may impact one’s life. This class requires registration and will run for eight weeks. Space is limited.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance —New times!

Day/time: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

OXFORD COUNTY

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’—Norway location

—Greenwich Village NYC

Date: Thursday, March 7

Time: 11 a.m.

—Istanbul, Turkey

Dates: Thursday, March 14

Time: 11 a.m.

—Destination to be announced

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 11 a.m.

—Siena, Italy

Date: Thursday, March 28

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

See description under Androscoggin County.

Thinking Outside the Coffin—In-person or virtual offering

Date: Thursday, March 14

Time: 1–2:30 p.m.

Instructor: Chuck Lakin

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway and Zoom

See description under Androscoggin County.

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, March 19 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us! Walk-ins welcome.

Tech assistance in Oxford County

The Digital Navigation Program provides free, one-on-one support to Oxford Country residents interested in learning how to use all features of their internet device or devices, including smart phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. Please contact CCFC’s Digital Navigator Ashley Lawrence today to get started: call 207-333-6444 or email ACP@community-concepts.org

Save the date! Opening Minds through Art (OMA) Volunteers needed!

Dates: Fridays, April 5, 12, 19, 26, May 3 & 10

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Date: Tuesdays

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, will be here to help.

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Tuesdays

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Coffee and Cribbage

Date: Thursdays

Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’—Wilton Location

—Greenwich Village NYC

Date: Thursday, March 7

Time: 11 a.m.

—Istanbul, Turkey

Dates: Thursday, March 14

Time: 11 a.m.

—Destination to be announced

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 11 a.m.

—Siena, Italy

Date: Thursday, March 28

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

See description under Androscoggin County.

Thinking Outside the Coffin—In-person or virtual offering

Date: Thursday, March 14

Time: 1–2:30 p.m.

Instructor: Chuck Lakin

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton and Zoom

See description under Androscoggin County.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)

Date: Tuesday, March 19 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options. Registration is not required.

“Being Mortal” Screening and Conversation

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 1–2:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Allison Osgood (Beacon Hospice)

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Join hospice specialist, Allison Osgood, for a review of Dr. Gawande’s groundbreaking documentary, “Being Mortal.” This workshop will feature an interactive discussion on having more effective and successful conversations with patients and families facing a serious or life-limiting illness.

CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Groups

—Lewiston Mondays

Date: Monday, March 11 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Lewiston Thursdays

Date: Thursday, March 28 (every last Thursday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Norway

Date: Thursday, March 28 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

—Wilton

Date: Thursday, March 7 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, March 21 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

NEW! Writing Your Life Story

Dates: Thursdays, March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18, & 25

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Zoom

We’ve all got stories! This informal class will get you on the road to writing about your life, from the mundane to the marvelous. Inviting all “non-writers” to join; this will not be a critique of your writing style or grammar. Take a chance on finding out that you’ve lived a pretty interesting life after all! Space is limited. To register, please call or email SeniorsPlus.

AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Cyber-Senior Mentors—A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.