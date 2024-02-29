SeniorsPlus lists March Education Center classes and support groups

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in March. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES
Lewiston Game Day
Dates: Mondays, March 4 & 18
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’
—Women’s History in Lima, Peru
Date: Tuesday, March 5
Time: 2 p.m.
—Ravenna, Italy
Date: Tuesday, March 12
Time: 2 p.m.
—Walk Along the Green River in Chicago
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Time: 2 p.m.
—Destination to be announced
Date: Tuesday, March 26
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual, live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.
Knitting Group
Dates: Wednesdays
Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.
Travel log with Alan—Mount St. Helens
Date: Monday, March 11
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Instructor: Alan Elze
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
On May 18, 1980, the deadliest and most destructive volcano eruption to hit the United States happened in the Cascade Range of Washington. 57 people died and 250 homes, 47 bridges, 15 miles of railways, and 185 miles of road were destroyed. And the mountain lost 1300 feet in elevation. Mount St. Helens is just one volcano in the Cascade Range, but all are deemed “powder kegs.” We’ll look at what caused the eruption and what the possibility is that it might happen again.
Thinking Outside the Coffin—In person or virtual offering
Date: Thursday, March 14
Time: 1–2:30 p.m.
Instructor: Chuck Lakin
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston and Zoom
Everyone should figure out what they want to have happen to their body after they die. This class will give you the information you need to make good decisions about those choices. This is a non-scripted class, with half of it devoted to answering your questions. Give your survivors a gift by discussing with them what you want and sign up for this class to make sure you understand all your options. Take a look at www.lastthings.net to see what you’ll learn.
Fabric Yo-Yo Crafts with Louise—Shamrock
Date: Thursday, March 14
Time: 3–4 p.m.
Instructor: Louise Geoffroy
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Cost: $5
Come join the fun of making fabric yo-yo’s. It’s simple hand sewing/basting around a fabric circle and then gathering it into a round cloth yo-yo. March will be a shamrock. If you can thread a needle and sew on a button, you can make a cloth yo-yo.
Coming soon: A Matter of Balance
Dates: Thursdays, April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30
Time: 9–11 a.m.
Facilitator: Dana Morrell and June Turcotte
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
An evidenced-based, Healthy Living for ME class, A Matter of Balance aims to promote and teach practical strategies to reduce the fear of falling while increasing physical activity. Learn from our trained staff members ways to change the environment to reduce fall risk factors, increase physical activity, and control how the fear of falling may impact one’s life. This class requires registration and will run for eight weeks. Space is limited.
EXERCISE CLASSES
Total Strength and Balance —New times!
Day/time: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10:30–11:15 a.m.
Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer
Cost: See below
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.
Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom
Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.
Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT
Location: Zoom and in person at SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.
Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.
Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.
OXFORD COUNTY
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’—Norway location
—Greenwich Village NYC
Date: Thursday, March 7
Time: 11 a.m.
—Istanbul, Turkey
Dates: Thursday, March 14
Time: 11 a.m.
—Destination to be announced
Date: Thursday, March 21
Time: 11 a.m.
—Siena, Italy
Date: Thursday, March 28
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
See description under Androscoggin County.
Thinking Outside the Coffin—In-person or virtual offering
Date: Thursday, March 14
Time: 1–2:30 p.m.
Instructor: Chuck Lakin
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway and Zoom
See description under Androscoggin County.
Norway Game Day
Date: Tuesday, March 19 (every third Tuesday)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
Let’s play cribbage, checkers, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us! Walk-ins welcome.
Tech assistance in Oxford County
The Digital Navigation Program provides free, one-on-one support to Oxford Country residents interested in learning how to use all features of their internet device or devices, including smart phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. Please contact CCFC’s Digital Navigator Ashley Lawrence today to get started: call 207-333-6444 or email ACP@community-concepts.org
Save the date! Opening Minds through Art (OMA) Volunteers needed!
Dates: Fridays, April 5, 12, 19, 26, May 3 & 10
Time: 2–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
Opening Minds through Art (OMA) strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Walk-in Tech Assistance
Date: Tuesdays
Time: 10 a.m.–noon
Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, will be here to help.
Loose Ends Knitting Group
Dates: Tuesdays
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.
Coffee and Cribbage
Date: Thursdays
Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’—Wilton Location
—Greenwich Village NYC
Date: Thursday, March 7
Time: 11 a.m.
—Istanbul, Turkey
Dates: Thursday, March 14
Time: 11 a.m.
—Destination to be announced
Date: Thursday, March 21
Time: 11 a.m.
—Siena, Italy
Date: Thursday, March 28
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
See description under Androscoggin County.
Thinking Outside the Coffin—In-person or virtual offering
Date: Thursday, March 14
Time: 1–2:30 p.m.
Instructor: Chuck Lakin
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton and Zoom
See description under Androscoggin County.
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)
Date: Tuesday, March 19 (every third Tuesday)
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options. Registration is not required.
“Being Mortal” Screening and Conversation
Date: Thursday, March 21
Time: 1–2:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Allison Osgood (Beacon Hospice)
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Join hospice specialist, Allison Osgood, for a review of Dr. Gawande’s groundbreaking documentary, “Being Mortal.” This workshop will feature an interactive discussion on having more effective and successful conversations with patients and families facing a serious or life-limiting illness.
CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES
Caregiver Support Groups
—Lewiston Mondays
Date: Monday, March 11 (every second Monday)
Time: 5:30–7 p.m.
Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
—Lewiston Thursdays
Date: Thursday, March 28 (every last Thursday)
Time: 3–4:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Heather Komulainen
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
—Norway
Date: Thursday, March 28 (every fourth Thursday)
Time: 2:30–4 p.m.
Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
—Wilton
Date: Thursday, March 7 (every first Thursday)
Time: 3–4:15 p.m.
Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Kinship Support Group—Wilton
Date: Thursday, March 21 (every third Thursday)
Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.
Caregiver Support Newsletter
Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.
ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS
NEW! Writing Your Life Story
Dates: Thursdays, March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18, & 25
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Zoom
We’ve all got stories! This informal class will get you on the road to writing about your life, from the mundane to the marvelous. Inviting all “non-writers” to join; this will not be a critique of your writing style or grammar. Take a chance on finding out that you’ve lived a pretty interesting life after all! Space is limited. To register, please call or email SeniorsPlus.
AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: AT&T staff
Location: Online video
Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.
Fraud & Scams Prevention
Date/time: At your convenience
Location: Online video
Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.
Cyber-Senior Mentors—A Tech Resource
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: Cyber-Senior
Location: Phone and/or online
Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.