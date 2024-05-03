SeniorsPlus lists May Education Center classes and support groups

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in May. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES
Knitting Group
Dates: Wednesdays
Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.
Lewiston Game Day
Dates: Mondays, May 6 & 20
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours.
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’
— Seville, Spain
Date: Tuesday, May 7
Time: 2 p.m.
— Granada, Spain
Date: Tuesday, May 14
Time: 2 p.m.
— Ljubljana, Slovenia
Date: Tuesday, May 21
Time: 2 p.m.
— Warsaw, Poland
Date: Tuesday, May 28
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.
Fabric Yo-Yo Crafts with Louise — Flowers
Date: Thursday, May 9
Time: 3–4 p.m.
Instructor: Louise Geoffroy
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Cost: $5
Come join the fun of making fabric yo-yo’s. It’s simple hand sewing/basting around a fabric circle and then gathering it into a round cloth yo-yo. If you can thread a needle and sew on a button, you can make a cloth yo-yo. To register, please call or email SeniorsPlus.
Getting News & Information Online
Date: Monday, May 13
Time: 12:30–1:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Nicole Moran of NDEC
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
With online content, we have a constant flow of information as well as misinformation. In this class we will look at ways to determine “real” news from “fake” news and then discover how to find the news and information you want using blogs, podcasts, online publications and much more.
AARP Frauds and Scams Workshop
Date: Monday, May 13
Time: 3–4 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Frauds and scams can take many forms. Do you know how to recognize a potential scam? What actions to take? Please join us for the AARP Fraud watch presentation where we will learn about identity theft, Romance Scams, imposter scams, and how to report these. You will have an opportunity to ask questions, get resources, guides, and more.
“Being Mortal” Screening and Conversation
Date: Thursday, May 16
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Instructor: Allison Osgood of Beacon Hospice
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Join hospice specialist Allison Osgood for a review of Dr. Gawande’s groundbreaking documentary, “Being Mortal.” This workshop will feature an interactive discussion on having more effective and successful conversations with patients and families facing a serious or life-limiting illness.
Paper Crafting with Corrine
Date: Thursday, May 23
Time: 1–2:30 p.m.
Instructor: Corrine Saindon
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Cost: $5
Let’s create cards for the men in your life! We will create two cards that will certainly celebrate men. Class fee includes all materials needed for each project. This fee is payable in class. Class size is limited. To register, please call or email SeniorsPlus.
Save the date!
AARP Smart Driving Course
Date: Thursday, June 6
Time: Noon–4 p.m.
Instructor: AARP Staff, Rich
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Cost: $25 non-AARP member, $20 member (cash or check, day of)
EXERCISE CLASSES
Total Strength and Balance
Day/time: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays, 10:30–11:15 a.m. (No classes May 13, 15, 17, and 27)
Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer
Cost: See below
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.
Chair Yoga Zoom
Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.
Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT
Location: ZOOM ONLY
Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.
Must-haves: A computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface.
This practice is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.
OXFORD COUNTY
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’
— Discovering Pest Downtown, Budapest, Hungary
Date: Thursday, May 2
Time: 11 a.m.
— Kampala, Uganda
Dates: Thursday, May 9
Time: 11 a.m.
— Yukon, Canada
Date: Thursday, May 16
Time: 11 a.m.
— Beatlemania in the Big Apple
Date: Thursday, May 23
Time: 11 a.m.
— Ohrid, North Macedonia
Date: Thursday, May 30
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.
AARP Frauds and Scams Workshop
Date: Tuesday, May 14
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
Frauds and scams can take many forms. Do you know how to recognize a potential scam? What actions to take? Please join us for the AARP Fraud watch presentation where we will learn about identity theft, Romance Scams, imposter scams, and how to report these. You will have an opportunity to ask questions, get resources, guides, and more.
Norway Game Day
Date: Tuesday, May 21 (every third Tuesday)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
Let’s play cribbage, checkers, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Walk-ins welcome.
Tech assistance in Oxford County
The Digital Navigation Program provides free, one-on-one support to Oxford Country residents interested in learning how to use all features of their internet device or devices, including smart phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. Please contact CCFC’s Digital Navigator Ashley Lawrence today to get started: call 207-333-6444 or email ACP@community-concepts.org.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’
— Discovering Pest Downtown, Budapest, Hungary
Date: Thursday, May 2
Time: 11 a.m.
— Kampala, Uganda
Dates: Thursday, May 9
Time: 11 a.m.
— Yukon, Canada
Date: Thursday, May 16
Time: 11 a.m.
— Beatlemania in the Big Apple
Date: Thursday, May 23
Time: 11 a.m.
— Ohrid, North Macedonia
Date: Thursday, May 30
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.
Coffee and Cribbage
Date: Thursdays
Time: 9–10:30 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
For all beginner and experienced cribbage players. Limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.
Ticks and Mosquitos
Date: Tuesday, May 7
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Facilitator: Devin Myles, Field Epidemiologist, Maine CDC
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
This class will highlight tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses and what we can do to prevent exposures. We’ll also discuss tick and mosquito biology and ecology (the how and why these pests do what they do where they do it).
Loose Ends Knitting Group
Dates: Tuesdays
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.
Walk-in Tech Assistance
Dates/time: Tuesdays, May 7, 14, and 28 from 1–3 p.m.
Date/time: Tuesday, May 21 from 2–3 p.m.
Facilitator: Michael Burd
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or Zoom? Michael Burd, Technology Literacy, CTE and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, will be here to help.
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)
Date: Tuesday, May 21 (every third Tuesday)
Time: 9–11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.
Spare Change Bingo
Date: Tuesday, May 21
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Looking for fun and have loose change around the house? Come join us for a high fun, low stakes hour of bingo. We will play multiple games with a 25 cent buy-in; all the money will go into the pot for the winner.
Winged Wonders: Exploring Backyard Birding
Date: Tuesday, May 28
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Facilitator: Burt Knapp
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Join us for a presentation from Burt Knapp, board member of the Western Maine Audubon. Burt and his wife, Nancy, the current president of the Western Maine Audubon, enjoy backyard birding and find many different species of birds around their farm. Come discover the wonder of birding right outside your door.
CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES
Caregiver Support Groups
—Lewiston Mondays
Date: Monday, May 13 (every second Monday)
Time: 5:30–7 p.m.
Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
—Lewiston Thursdays
Date: Thursday, May 30 (every last Thursday)
Time: 3–4:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Heather Komulainen
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
—Norway
Date: Thursday, May 23 (every fourth Thursday)
Time: 2:30–4 p.m.
Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
—Wilton
Date: Thursday, May 2 (every first Thursday)
Time: 3–4:15 p.m.
Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Kinship Support Group—Wilton
Date: Thursday, May 16
(every third Thursday)
Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.
Caregiver Support Newsletter
Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.
ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS
AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: AT&T staff
Location: Online video
Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.
Fraud & Scams Prevention
Date/time: At your convenience
Location: Online video
Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.
Cyber-Senior Mentors—A Tech Resource
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: Cyber-Senior
Location: Phone and/or online
Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.