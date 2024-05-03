SeniorsPlus lists May Education Center classes and support groups

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in May. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Lewiston Game Day

Dates: Mondays, May 6 & 20

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Seville, Spain

Date: Tuesday, May 7

Time: 2 p.m.

— Granada, Spain

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Time: 2 p.m.

— Ljubljana, Slovenia

Date: Tuesday, May 21

Time: 2 p.m.

— Warsaw, Poland

Date: Tuesday, May 28

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Fabric Yo-Yo Crafts with Louise — Flowers

Date: Thursday, May 9

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Instructor: Louise Geoffroy

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5

Come join the fun of making fabric yo-yo’s. It’s simple hand sewing/basting around a fabric circle and then gathering it into a round cloth yo-yo. If you can thread a needle and sew on a button, you can make a cloth yo-yo. To register, please call or email SeniorsPlus.

Getting News & Information Online

Date: Monday, May 13

Time: 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Nicole Moran of NDEC

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

With online content, we have a constant flow of information as well as misinformation. In this class we will look at ways to determine “real” news from “fake” news and then discover how to find the news and information you want using blogs, podcasts, online publications and much more.

AARP Frauds and Scams Workshop

Date: Monday, May 13

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Frauds and scams can take many forms. Do you know how to recognize a potential scam? What actions to take? Please join us for the AARP Fraud watch presentation where we will learn about identity theft, Romance Scams, imposter scams, and how to report these. You will have an opportunity to ask questions, get resources, guides, and more.

“Being Mortal” Screening and Conversation

Date: Thursday, May 16

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Instructor: Allison Osgood of Beacon Hospice

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Join hospice specialist Allison Osgood for a review of Dr. Gawande’s groundbreaking documentary, “Being Mortal.” This workshop will feature an interactive discussion on having more effective and successful conversations with patients and families facing a serious or life-limiting illness.

Paper Crafting with Corrine

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 1–2:30 p.m.

Instructor: Corrine Saindon

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5

Let’s create cards for the men in your life! We will create two cards that will certainly celebrate men. Class fee includes all materials needed for each project. This fee is payable in class. Class size is limited. To register, please call or email SeniorsPlus.

Save the date!

AARP Smart Driving Course

Date: Thursday, June 6

Time: Noon–4 p.m.

Instructor: AARP Staff, Rich

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $25 non-AARP member, $20 member (cash or check, day of)

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays, 10:30–11:15 a.m. (No classes May 13, 15, 17, and 27)

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: ZOOM ONLY

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: A computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface.

This practice is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

OXFORD COUNTY

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Discovering Pest Downtown, Budapest, Hungary

Date: Thursday, May 2

Time: 11 a.m.

— Kampala, Uganda

Dates: Thursday, May 9

Time: 11 a.m.

— Yukon, Canada

Date: Thursday, May 16

Time: 11 a.m.

— Beatlemania in the Big Apple

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 11 a.m.

— Ohrid, North Macedonia

Date: Thursday, May 30

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

AARP Frauds and Scams Workshop

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

Frauds and scams can take many forms. Do you know how to recognize a potential scam? What actions to take? Please join us for the AARP Fraud watch presentation where we will learn about identity theft, Romance Scams, imposter scams, and how to report these. You will have an opportunity to ask questions, get resources, guides, and more.

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, May 21 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Walk-ins welcome.

Tech assistance in Oxford County

The Digital Navigation Program provides free, one-on-one support to Oxford Country residents interested in learning how to use all features of their internet device or devices, including smart phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. Please contact CCFC’s Digital Navigator Ashley Lawrence today to get started: call 207-333-6444 or email ACP@community-concepts.org.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Discovering Pest Downtown, Budapest, Hungary

Date: Thursday, May 2

Time: 11 a.m.

— Kampala, Uganda

Dates: Thursday, May 9

Time: 11 a.m.

— Yukon, Canada

Date: Thursday, May 16

Time: 11 a.m.

— Beatlemania in the Big Apple

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 11 a.m.

— Ohrid, North Macedonia

Date: Thursday, May 30

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Coffee and Cribbage

Date: Thursdays

Time: 9–10:30 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

For all beginner and experienced cribbage players. Limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.

Ticks and Mosquitos

Date: Tuesday, May 7

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Facilitator: Devin Myles, Field Epidemiologist, Maine CDC

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

This class will highlight tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses and what we can do to prevent exposures. We’ll also discuss tick and mosquito biology and ecology (the how and why these pests do what they do where they do it).

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Tuesdays

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Dates/time: Tuesdays, May 7, 14, and 28 from 1–3 p.m.

Date/time: Tuesday, May 21 from 2–3 p.m.

Facilitator: Michael Burd

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or Zoom? Michael Burd, Technology Literacy, CTE and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, will be here to help.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)

Date: Tuesday, May 21 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.

Spare Change Bingo

Date: Tuesday, May 21

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Looking for fun and have loose change around the house? Come join us for a high fun, low stakes hour of bingo. We will play multiple games with a 25 cent buy-in; all the money will go into the pot for the winner.

Winged Wonders: Exploring Backyard Birding

Date: Tuesday, May 28

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Facilitator: Burt Knapp

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Join us for a presentation from Burt Knapp, board member of the Western Maine Audubon. Burt and his wife, Nancy, the current president of the Western Maine Audubon, enjoy backyard birding and find many different species of birds around their farm. Come discover the wonder of birding right outside your door.

CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Groups

—Lewiston Mondays

Date: Monday, May 13 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Lewiston Thursdays

Date: Thursday, May 30 (every last Thursday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Norway

Date: Thursday, May 23 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

—Wilton

Date: Thursday, May 2 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, May 16

(every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Cyber-Senior Mentors—A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.