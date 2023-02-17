SeniorsPlus offers Respite for ME grants

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, with support from the Office of Aging and Disability Services, is administering a new pilot program called Respite for ME Grants.

Thousands of Mainers care for family members who are older, have a disability, or are not their biological child. Caregivers can also be neighbors extending a helping hand to an older adult, or someone with Alzheimer’s or related dementias. Many of these caregivers do not have access to state- or federally-funded programs to help with expenses. Respite for ME Grants, funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, will allow unpaid caregivers who are not currently receiving any state- or federally-funded services to access respite care as well as other services not currently covered by existing programs. Eligible caregivers may be reimbursed up to $2,000 for needed services.

Services that eligible caregivers may access include, but are not limited to:

Respite Care

Assistive Technology

Home Modification and Repair

Self-Care

Legal Consultation

Contact SeniorsPlus about Respite for ME by calling 1-207-795-4010. For details, including eligibility, visit www.maine.gov/givecare

Since 1972, SeniorsPlus has been improving the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities. As the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, SeniorsPlus provides statewide services with an emphasis on Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties for core services (i.e. nutrition and information and assistance) that support independent living, healthy aging, and fight isolation. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. Annually, SeniorsPlus serves almost 10,000 individuals and fields 200,000 phone inquiries.