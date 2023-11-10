SeniorsPlus seeks Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, has immediate openings for volunteer Meals on Wheels delivery drivers in Oxford and Franklin counties. Meals on Wheels volunteers make a difference in the lives of homebound older adults and adults with disabilities, often making the difference for individuals to remain at home safely.

Meals are delivered Monday through Thursday and various routes. Volunteers are especially needed at this time for deliveries in Canton, Dixfield, Bethel, Phillips, Madrid, and Farmington. Times vary, but generally, drivers are needed between the hours of 9:00 to 11:30 am. Volunteers may work one or more times a week. They can also work as needed for back up support.

Working in a team environment, Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers deliver nutritious meals to client homes and combat social isolation through client wellness checks and friendly visits. Volunteer drivers are trained to provide the best possible service. For more information please contact volunteerservices@seniorsplus.org or call SeniorsPlus at 207 753-6148.

Since 1972, SeniorsPlus has been improving the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities. As the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, SeniorsPlus provides statewide services with an emphasis on Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties for core services (ie nutrition and information and assistance) that support independent living, healthy aging, and fight isolation. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. Annually, SeniorsPlus serves more than 8,000 individuals and fields 170,000 phone inquiries. SeniorsPlus offers a network of support, including information and assistance, short-term care management, Medicare counseling, caregiver support and respite, health and wellness education, benefits counseling, and Meals on Wheels and congregate dining.