SeniorsPlus to hold listening sessions on aging on October 4 in Lewiston, Norway, and Wilton

LEWISTON – On Wednesday, October 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, will host listening sessions pertaining to the Maine Aging Study at its three locations (Lewiston, Norway, and Wilton) in Western Maine. The public is invited to attend at no cost and lunch will be provided. To attend at the offices of SeniorsPlus, register by calling 207-795-4010 or email edcenter@seniorsplus.org.

Attendees also have the option of participating virtually from home by contacting James Moorhead, Healthy Aging Services Manager, Maine Office of Aging and Disability Services (OADS), at 207-287-9200 or James.Moorhead@maine.gov to sign up. OADS is spearheading the initiative.

“The State is eager to hear directly from the people on issues affecting older people, and these listening sessions afford that opportunity,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus.

Maine wishes to maintain and improve community services that support older adults and their family caregivers. The session facilitators wish to hear from individuals 55 years or older, or those who are a family caregiver of an older adult.

The Maine Aging Study is being conducted by the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine on behalf of Maine’s OADS. Topics being addressed throughout this study include healthcare, food/nutrition, housing, transportation, receiving and giving care, safety, and socialization.

Since 1972, SeniorsPlus has been improving the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities. As the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, SeniorsPlus provides statewide services with an emphasis on Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties for core services (ie nutrition and information and assistance) that support independent living, healthy aging, and fight isolation. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. Annually, SeniorsPlus serves more than 8,000 individuals and fields 170,000 phone inquiries. SeniorsPlus offers a network of support, including information and assistance, short-term care management, Medicare counseling, caregiver support and respite, health and wellness education, benefits counseling, and Meals on Wheels and congregate dining.