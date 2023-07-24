SeniorsPlus to present the 2023 Aging Well Living Well Expo

LEWISTON – The 2023 Aging Well Living Well Expo, presented by SeniorsPlus, will be held Friday, September 29, from 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. at the Grand Summit Hotel and Conference Center at Sunday River in Newry, Maine. Featuring workshops and lectures, the day-long event is a learning opportunity for adults. SeniorsPlus is the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties.

Tickets for the Expo are $35 per person and include breakfast and lunch, as well as entrance to workshops. Tickets may be purchased by calling 1-800-427-1241 or printing and mailing the registration form at www.seniorsplus.org. Seats are limited; advance registration is strongly recommended. A complete schedule of programming may be found at www.seniorsplus.org.

Attendees are invited to explore serious learning, as well as first-time explorations. The 12 workshops and programs attendees choose from cover a spectrum of topics including law, health, exercise, cooking, and art. Workshop titles range from “Seasonal Desserts in a Mug,” to “Estate Planning,” to “Self Defense for Older Adults” and “Know Your Rights: A Primer on the Americans with Disabilities Act.” Workshops run 75 minutes each. Exhibitor booths and displays provide an opportunity to learn about a variety of products, services, and information. Raffle tickets may be purchased for an additional fee.

New this year will be a music jam session, as well as a vaccination clinic offered by SeniorsPlus in conjunction with Northern Light Health. Flu and COVID vaccinations will be available to anyone over the age of 18. If interested, please bring your insurance card with you and check “interested” on the registration form.

The keynote speaker will be Mary Lou Ciolfi, JD, MS. Ciolfi is a Senior Program Manager at the University of Maine Center on Aging where she has recently directed a national project creating a Designation of Excellence in person-centered long-term care. The title of her presentation will be “Looking Forward to Our Own Aging? It Shouldn’t Be This Hard.” She will share insight into about the root causes of ageist ideas and attitudes such as “anti-aging” and “greedy geezer,” and what we can all do to support a positive shift in our beliefs about aging and older people.

Almost 300 attendees attended the Expo in 2019, the last year it was held; 2023 will mark the 13th year that the event has been presented.

SeniorsPlus is grateful for the support of its sponsors of Expo: Turner Publishing, Inc., Healey & Associates, VRI & New England Emergency Response Systems, Aetna Medicare Solutions, Martin’s Point Healthcare, Richard Brothers Financial Advisors, and University Credit Union.