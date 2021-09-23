Strong Area Health Center welcomes Jason Caudell, FNP, and Ann Schwink, DO, to new roles

STRONG – Strong Area Health Center is happy to welcome Jason Caudell, family nurse practitioner, to the team. Longtime provider at Strong, Dr. Ann Schwink, has transitioned from providing primary care services to focus on providing Medication Assisted Treatment services to patients at several HealthReach sites.

Jason joins Strong from another HealthReach site, Bingham Area Health Center, where he has practiced since joining HealthReach in 2016. He brings a wealth of experience from across emergency nursing, urgent care, and primary care. Jason earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Piedmont College in Georgia, prior to achieving his Master of Science in Nursing from the University of North Georgia.

Dr. Schwink has been a leader in bringing MAT services to HealthReach and Franklin County. Her new focus within the organization will allow her to maintain a presence at the Strong Area Health Center while expanding her services to other HealthReach practices. Dr. Schwink holds her Master’s degree in Osteopathic Medicine from the University of New England in Biddeford, with an additional certification in Addiction Medicine from the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.

Strong Area Health is a part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high quality medical and behavioral healthcare to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access to everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of your healthcare and medications, including the Health Insurance Marketplace.

A private non-profit with a 46-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants, and by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $4,815,606 with 82.2% financed by non-governmental sources. The contents above are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the official views of or an endorsement by, the HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government