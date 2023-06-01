Strong Area Health & Dental Center to host Pierpole Day 5K, July 8

STRONG – Strong’s 2023 Pierpole Day takes place on Saturday, July 8. The Strong Area Health & Dental Center – in partnership with the Healthy Community Coalition, and Maine Family Planning – will host a fun 5K run/walk event. You won’t want to miss this family-friendly outdoor activity!

The event course will start and end at the Strong Area Health & Dental Center – 177 North Maine Street in Strong. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Those who plan to register on the day of the event should arrive at 8:30 a.m. In lieu of a registration fee, please bring a donation – either a non-perishable food item for the community pantry, or diapers for MaineHealth’s Diaper Drive. In addition to the run/walk event, we will have participation bags for the first fifty participants, and the mobile health unit to provide health education and Hepatitis-C screenings, along with kid’s games and prizes.

Please visit the following Eventbrite page and pre-register to help the planning committee prepare – www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-pierpole-day-5k-tickets-622653041007

The Pierpole Day 5K planning committee is also looking for volunteers to help ensure this event is a success for the community. Volunteers are requested to assist from 7:30 AM to 11:00 PM on July 8. Volunteers will help with setup, teardown, and other assorted tasks. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Ayla Haines at (207) 860–8609 or Ayla.Haines@HealthReach.org by no later than Friday, June 30.

Pierpole Day is an annual event celebrating local heritage and history. The day is named after the Wabanaki (Abenaki/Amaseconti) settler Pierre “Pierpole” Paul. Paul and his wife, Hannah Susup, came to the Strong area in the late 1700s to settle in what was known at the time as Middletown.

Strong Area Health & Dental Center is a part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a Federally Qualified Health Center consisting of twelve community health centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated clinicians deliver high-quality healthcare – inclusive of behavioral health and dental services – to citizens from 9 of Maine’s 16 counties. We provide complete care at a reasonable cost, and we are happy to assist you in understanding your insurance coverage. For primary care and behavioral health services, we accept Medicare, MaineCare, and most major insurance providers. Our Dental Centers are considered in-network with the following insurers: MaineCare, Delta Dental, Envolve, United Health Care, GEHA Connections, and Liberty Dental. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of your healthcare and medications, including Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

A private non-profit with a 48-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants, and by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $4,815,606 with 82.2% financed by non-governmental sources. The contents above are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the official views of or an endorsement by, HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.