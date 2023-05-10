Strong Area Health & Dental Center welcomes Dental Hygienist, Lauren Enright

STRONG – This May, staff at Strong Area Health & Dental Center are happy to welcome Lauren Enright, Dental Hygienist, to the team. Enright earned her Associate’s degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Maine, and is currently working to complete her Bachelor’s degree. Enright draws from a solid background in Dental Clinic work, including as an Administrative Aide and Dental Assistant.

Enright shares, “I am delighted to be joining such a kindhearted and down-to-earth community – one where I can provide dental hygiene care to patients of all ages. I am especially passionate about teaching children good oral health practices that will provide them with a lifetime of smiles. I look forward to meeting and developing lasting relationships with the patients of the greater Strong area!”

Enright joins the center’s other Dental Hygienist, Briana Beedy. The dental clinicians offer quality dental health services for patients of all ages. Enright will also be working alongside the center’s other talented staff of healthcare professionals, all working at the same convenient location. Alongside local Dental services, Strong Area Health provides quality healthcare services out of the adjoining wing. Patients from all walks of life appreciate the quality of service HealthReach provides to the Strong area. If your family is considering where to get your health and dental care, consider Strong Area Health & Dental Center. Come see for yourself the benefit of having comprehensive primary care services – both health AND dental – all conveniently under one roof!

Strong Area Health & Dental Center, founded in 2003, is a part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a Federally Qualified Health Center consisting of twelve community health centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated clinicians deliver high-quality healthcare – inclusive of behavioral health and dental services – to citizens from 9 of Maine’s 16 counties. We provide complete care at a reasonable cost, and we are happy to assist you in understanding your insurance coverage. For primary care and behavioral health services, we accept Medicare, MaineCare, and most major insurance providers. Our Dental Centers are considered in-network with the following insurers: MaineCare, Delta Dental, Envolve, United Health Care, GEHA Connections, and Liberty Dental. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of your healthcare and medications, including Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

A private non-profit with a 48-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants, and by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $4,815,606 with 82.2% financed by non-governmental sources. The contents above are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the official views of or an endorsement by, HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.