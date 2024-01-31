Tai Chi for healthy aging & better balance is back

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine Farmington Fitness & Recreation Center announces that Tai Chi for Healthy Aging & Better Balance is open for signups. Class is designed for the 60+ ambulatory population (including people in chairs) to improve balance and reduce falls.
Class meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m., The Landing, Olsen Student Center, UMF. Parking passes are handed out the first day of class. The class runs in two rounds January 29 to April 22. Each round is $35.
Signup is at the front desk at the UMF FRC, 152 Quebec St, Farmington, ME 04938; phone (207) 778-7495.
The class is taught by Karen Hellekson, an aerobics instructor and tai chi practitioner who trained for the class at Brookline Tai Chi in 2015.
Reach out to Karen Hellekson at