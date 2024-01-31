Tai Chi for healthy aging & better balance is back

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine Farmington Fitness & Recreation Center announces that Tai Chi for Healthy Aging & Better Balance is open for signups. Class is designed for the 60+ ambulatory population (including people in chairs) to improve balance and reduce falls.

Class meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m., The Landing, Olsen Student Center, UMF. Parking passes are handed out the first day of class. The class runs in two rounds January 29 to April 22. Each round is $35.

Signup is at the front desk at the UMF FRC, 152 Quebec St, Farmington, ME 04938; phone (207) 778-7495.

The class is taught by Karen Hellekson, an aerobics instructor and tai chi practitioner who trained for the class at Brookline Tai Chi in 2015.