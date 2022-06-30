Training at Franklin County Adult Education

FARMINGTON – Personal Support Specialist training will be offered this summer at Franklin County Adult Education at little or no cost to enrollees.

This is a great opportunity to learn the basics of the healthcare field and help your neighbor and friends at the same time.

This 50-hour course will train you to provide daily living care to older adults and individuals with disabilities. You might be the difference between someone getting to stay in their home. Other options for employment include local care facilities.

FCAE will be providing interviews with local organizations that have immediate openings. This can be a great part-time or full-time position. You must be 17 years old, pass a state background check, have updated vaccinations including Covid. No high school diploma required.

Class starts Monday, Aug. 1 and goes for two weeks. To enroll, please call the adult education office at 778-3460.