Two nurses earn Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse credential

FARMINGTON – Two Franklin Memorial Hospital nurses, Sandra Howe and Kelly Salminen, recently earned the Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse credential from the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board joining a prestigious group of more than 24,000 CMSRNs.

Sandra Howe, RN, CMSRN, started her health care career at FMH as a certified nursing assistant and staffing coordinator more than 40 years ago. She then attended nursing school, and after graduating worked in nursing leadership roles in other medical centers in Maine before returning to Franklin four years ago to provide bedside nursing care.

Kelly Salminen, RN, CMSRN, started at FMH on the Med/Surg third floor unit seven years ago. She also has nursing experience in psychiatric care, primary care, and care management/utilization review. Salminen has twice been nominated for Franklin Memorial’s Nursing Excellence award for demonstrating exceptional clinical practice and professionalism.

Medical-surgical nursing is a specialty with a distinct body of knowledge, skills, and abilities. CMSRN certification validates that a nurse possesses advanced clinical knowledge and demonstrates that the highest standards of medical-surgical nursing practice have been achieved.

The CMSRN exam is provided by MSNCB and is the only medical-surgical nursing certification test endorsed by the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nursing. The exam is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification.