UMaine Extension offers injury-prevention and wellness workshops for farmers in August



ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two free, in-person workshops in August for farmers, farm workers, fishermen and foresters with a focus on body mechanics, injury prevention, movement, health and wellness. The Safe Labor–Movement workshops are from 5–7 p.m. on Aug. 16, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity; and Aug. 30, Alan Day Community Garden, 26 Whitman Street, Norway.

Cynthia Flores, Labor–Movement founder, will lead both sessions that include time for questions and answers. Participants also have access to one month’s coaching via text and email.

The workshops are free; registration is required. Find details and how to register on the workshop webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Izzy Ruffin, 207-570-8308; mainefrsan@maine.edu.

Workshops are a project of the Maine Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, awarded to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry, and managed by University of Maine Cooperative Extension. The funds are part of a national and regional effort to increase awareness and amplify existing resources around mental health and farm stress, in addition to fostering connections for farmers and land stewards in Maine to access wellness support.