UMF hosting public walk-in COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Feb. 16

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is hosting a public walk-in COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 2-6 p.m. at 274 Front Street in Farmington for individuals ages 18 and older. Vaccines are provided at no cost, and all are welcome.

Those attending will be administered the Moderna vaccine by staff from NorthStar EMS and Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County, co-sponsors of the clinic.

Individuals should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them.

For those getting the vaccine, details follow for your information: