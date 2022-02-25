UMF hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 2

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is hosting a public walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 2, from 3-6 p.m. at 274 Front Street in Farmington for individuals ages 18 and older. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.

Those attending will be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first, second, or booster dose. Staff from NorthStar EMS and Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County will be administering the shots.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, individuals are eligible for a booster dose five months after the last dose in their primary series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) and at least two months after receiving the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccination.

Individuals attending should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.

Additional vaccine clinics are scheduled at this location for March 16 and March 30, 3-6 p.m.