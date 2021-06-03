UMF walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic taking place Saturday, June 5

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is hosting a public walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 274 Front Street in Farmington for individuals age 18 or older. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome as Maine residency is no longer required.

Adults getting their first shot will be administered the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine by staff from NorthStar EMS, Maine Emergency Medical Services, and Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County.

For those individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the UMF vaccine clinic on May 8 will get their final dose of Moderna and should bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card with them.

For those getting the vaccine, details follow for your information:

Everyone entering should wear a mask and will be screened for symptoms. Once inside you’ll be given a hospital mask to wear. After getting vaccinated there is a short wait period before being allowed to leave; the entire process should take about 40 minutes.