UMF walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic taking place Saturday, Sept. 18

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is hosting a public walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 274 Front Street in Farmington for individuals age 18 or older. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.

Those attending will be administered with their choice of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or the two-dose Moderna vaccine by staff from NorthStar EMS and Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County.

For those individuals who choose to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, a follow-up clinic at the same location will take place on October 16.Those individuals should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them.

For those getting the vaccine, details follow for your information:

Everyone entering should wear a mask and will be screened for symptoms. Once inside individuals will be given a hospital mask to wear.

After getting vaccinated there is a short wait period before being allowed to leave; the entire process should take about 30 minutes.