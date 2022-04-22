Upcoming walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Healthy Community Coalition is hosting a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic at the University of Maine at Farmington on Wednesday April 27, from 3-6 p.m. at 274 Front Street in Farmington.

Individuals ages 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.

Those attending will be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first, second, first booster dose, or second booster for those ages 50 and older.

Individuals attending should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.

To learn more visit fchn.org/hcc-covid