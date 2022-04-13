Upcoming walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Rangeley

FARMINGTON – Healthy Community Coalition is hosting a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic in Rangeley on Thursday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rangeley Health & Wellness at 25 Dallas Hill Road. The clinic will take place on the ground floor of the center.

Individuals ages 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.

Those attending will be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first, second, first booster dose or second booster for those ages 50 and older. Staff from NorthStar EMS and Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County will be administering the shots.

Individuals attending should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.

For more information visit http://fchn.org/hcc-covid