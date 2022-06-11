Upcoming walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FARMINGTON – Healthy Community Coalition is hosting two COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics in Greater Franklin County in the coming weeks. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, June 15: 2-5 pm: This clinic is for ages 18 and older and all doses will be offered, along with a choice of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Location is at Eustis/Stratton Community Center, 88 Main St. Stratton

Wednesday, June 22: 3-6 pm: This booster clinic is for ages 5-17 and takes place in the North Dining Hall, University of Maine Farmington, 111 South St. Farmington

People over the age of 50 can now get a second booster dose 4 months after their first booster dose to further increase their protection.

Kids age 5 and older are eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster 5 months after completion of their primary vaccination series.

Individuals should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.

For additional information visit, fchn.org/hcc-covid