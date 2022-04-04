Upcoming walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting April 5 in Jay

JAY – Healthy Community Coalition is hosting several COVID-19 upcoming walk-in vaccine clinics for adults. The first is at the Jay Town Office at 340 Main Street on Tuesday, April 5, from 3-6 p.m. Subsequent clinics are taking place at the University of Maine at Farmington on Thursday, April 7 and Wednesday April 13, from 3-6 p.m. at 274 Front Street in Farmington.

Individuals ages 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.

Those attending will be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first, second, first booster dose or second booster for those ages 50 and older. Staff from NorthStar EMS and Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County will be administering the shots.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, individuals are eligible for a booster dose five months after the last dose in their primary series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) and at least two months after receiving the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccination.

People over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster four months after their prior dose to increase their protection further.

Individuals attending should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.