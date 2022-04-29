Upcoming walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FARMINGTON – Healthy Community Coalition is hosting several COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics in Greater Franklin County in the coming weeks for individuals ages 18 and older. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.

Those attending will be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first, second, first booster dose, or second booster for those ages 50 and older.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 4: Eustis Community Center, 84 Main St. Stratton 2-5 p.m.

Thursday, May 19: University of Maine at Farmington, 274 Front St., 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Rangeley Health & Wellness, 25 Dallas Hill Rd., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1: Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Individuals attending should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.

For additional information visit, fchn.org/hcc-covid