Vaccine drive through clinic in East Wilton, June 14

EAST WITLON — On June 14, the Maine Community Action Partnership and Western Maine Community Action will be hosting a COVID-19 drive through vaccine clinic at 20 Church Street, East Wilton, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is part of the agencies’ concerted effort to make local communities safer, healthier, and more secure, especially during the pandemic.

The clinic is free and for anyone ages 12-year-old or older. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Fairfield Pharmacy staff.

“We have all worked hard together to make it through to this stage in the pandemic. For anyone who has not yet gotten their shot, we hope this clinic makes it easy for people to get vaccinated. We all want to reclaim our normal lives. So, don’t wait, vaccinate. Stop by, get a shot, drink some juice and make it a safer Summer,” said Patty Lovell.

In Wilton, the current vaccination rate is 55 percent, below other Franklin County communities. To check out your community’s vaccination rate click on the link, https://www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/dashboard/rates-by-zip

“We are running this drive through clinic so we can meet people where they are. Our goal is to increase the vaccination rate here, and make our communities as safe as possible,” Lovell said.

For more information on the Vaccine Clinic and transportation options please contact Patty Lovell, 207-860-4482 or plovell@wmca.org