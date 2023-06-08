Volunteer or enroll in Money Minders at SeniorsPlus

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, seeks volunteers for many positions, including its Money Minders program.

Money Minders helps individuals with managing control of their finances, which can be challenging for some older adults. Money Minders pairs well-trained, highly-skilled volunteers with clients who need help getting their monthly bills paid in a timely manner. All is done with discretion.

Volunteers are needed to assist clients who need assistance in managing their monthly bill payments in Franklin and Oxford counties, particularly at this time. Schedules are based on volunteer availability. Mileage reimbursement is provided.

If you’re interested in becoming a Money Minders client, call 207 795-4010.

If you would like more information about becoming a Money Minders volunteer or to receive more general information about volunteering at SeniorsPlus, including Meals on Wheels delivery and prep, visit www.seniorsplus.org/volunteers, email volunteerservices@seniorsplus.org, or call 207 753-6148.