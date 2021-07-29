Wilson Stream Family Practice welcomes new practitioner

WILTON – Gloria Reid, Family Nurse Practitioner-Certified, has opened her family practice at Wilson Stream Family Practice and is now open to new patients. She recently completed her family nurse practitioner residency program at Penobscot Community Health Center. She is especially interested in holistic health and realistic care that keeps the interests and needs of the patient at the core. Gloria wants to build her practice around patient education so that her patients can be sure and confident of their role in their care. She is now taking appointments, which can be made by calling Wilson Stream Family Practice, 778-9531.