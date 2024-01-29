Woodlands Senior Living Farmington and Madison locations awarded Assisted Living Accreditation from The Joint Commission

WATERVILLE – Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington and Woodlands Memory Care of Madison have both earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Assisted Living Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. The Maine-based organization is the first and only Assisted Living provider to earn national accreditation in the State of Maine.

The two Woodlands Senior Living communities underwent rigorous onsite reviews in late November and early December, 2023. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Assisted Living standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Woodlands Senior Living for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all residents.”

The Woodlands Senior Living organization is currently working to achieve The Joint Commission accreditation and certification for all other eight locations across the state.

“At Woodlands Senior Living, our goal is to deliver high quality care and services to the individuals we serve. Woodland’s leadership made the deliberate decision to move forward with performance improvement initiatives, education, and program development to achieve Joint Commission accreditation,” said Leann Sebrey, Chief Operating Officer for Woodlands Senior Living. “Our hard work and dedication to safety, quality, and resident experience has been the foundation for achieving Joint Commission accreditation. We are honored to provide care to Maine Seniors and we are proud to be leaders in raising the quality of assisted living services available in Maine.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

Woodlands Senior Living started in 1980 with a 39-resident boarding home in Hallowell. The organization has since grown to include 16 communities serving more than 700 residents in 10 locations including Brewer, Bridgton, Cape Elizabeth, Farmington, Hallowell, Lewiston, Madison, Rockland and Waterville. For more information about Woodlands Senior Living please visit www.woodlandsmaine.com.