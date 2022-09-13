Accidental drowning in Rangeley Plantation

RANGELEY PLANTATION – A New York man drowned in Mooselookmeguntic Lake Saturday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plantation.

Sheriff Scott Nichols reported that Eric Werthman, 81, of Glenford NY told his wife he was going for a swim in Mooselookmeguntic Lake, next to their Bemis Road residence. When he did not return, his wife found him face down in the water. She pulled him to shore, alerted 911, and began CPR until Rangeley Fire first responders arrived on the scene.

This was determined to be an accidental death.

Rangeley Fire, Rangeley Police, and a Maine Game Warden assisted at the scene.