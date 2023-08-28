Additional water line break in Jay; repairs expected tomorrow

JAY – An additional break in the water supply in North Jay has been reported, in addition to the breaks reported last week. Pine Haven Park and the adjacent area, down to Macomber Hill Road, have been affected. The water has been shut off to those areas. The North Jay Water District reports that they have a crew coming in, Tuesday morning, to repair the lines. The water is expected to be turned on again by noon, Tuesday, August 29.

The boil order is still in place throughout the North Jay Water District.

Additional information will be shared as it is made available.

