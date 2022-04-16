American Legion Post 61 installs new officers

KINGFIELD — American Legion Norton-Wuori Post 61 observed their annual officer installation in an evening event hosted by the Maine Beer Shed on Saturday, April 9. A social hour was followed by dinner, made from locally sourced ingredients from small farms in the area. Despite the rain, the evening was enjoyable under the cover of the greenhouse at the Beer Shed.

After dinner, ten officers were sworn-in to their roles in the post. The president of the Legion Auxilary, Donette Handrahan Maynard, acted as the honorary Sergeant at Arms for the ceremony.

After serving for two years as the Post Commander, Terry Wyman stepped back. “In my opinion, he’s done one hell of a job,” John Maynard, the District Four Legion Commander, said of Wyman. “He’s the reason our post has continued to thrive throughout a pandemic.”

Roger Meldrum was chosen to serve as Post Commander for the next year.

Other officers sworn in included First Vice Commander, Dana Wyman; Second Vice Commander, David Merrill; Post Adjutant, Victoria Parker; and Service Officer, Richard Burns.

Pat Mitchell was sworn in as the new Finance Officer as Jim Williamson stepped down after serving in that role for nineteen years. Tom O’Hara was selected as the new Chaplain; James Davis as the new Sergeant at Arms; Terry Wyman as the new historian; and finally, Jim Williamson took a newly-created position as the Americanism officer.

Post 61 is in the process of fundraising for a new building as the current building is too small to meet the needs of the thriving post. Fundraising and grant-writing efforts are underway. The new building is being designed to offer space for community events as well as provide adequate space for the post and the auxiliary.