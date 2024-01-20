Andover man dies in snowmobile crash in Lang Township

LANG TOWNSHIP – An Andover man died when his snowmobile crashed into the trees along a snowmobile trail in northern Franklin County, according to a Warden Service spokesperson on Friday, January 19.

Frank Clifford, age 69 of Andover, was traveling northbound on his 2019 Ski Doo 850 Enduro snowmobile with friends on snowmobile trail ITS 89 in Lang TWP when he drifted across the center of the trail and then crashed into the woods on the left side of the trail, colliding with several small trees.

Maine Game Wardens and the Rangeley Fire Department responded to the scene, and found Clifford deceased alongside the trees and near his crashed snowmobile. Clifford was transported out of the woods by snowmobile, then transported to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington where he will be examined by a state medical examiner.

The initial investigation indicates that speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Clifford was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service. This release will be updated if any new information becomes available.