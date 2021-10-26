Applications open for 2021-2022 fuel assistance program

FARMINGTON — Western Maine Community Action is pleased to celebrate forty years of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP or Fuel Assistance) in Franklin County! Last year income eligible Franklin County households had credits of almost three million dollars ($3,000,000) at local vendors to help heat their homes. This is a significant amount for eligible households and local vendors. This is also helpful to towns since it will reduce the requests for General Assistance to help heat homes.

WMCA administers Fuel Assistance for income eligible households in Franklin County and has started taking applications for the 2021-2022 Program Year. Because of COVID-19, this year clients will be called to do the application over the phone and then given a day, time and place to bring needed documents and sign the application. WMCA will be using Plexiglas dividers and masks, and asks that applicants wear masks as well. This process is to assure clients and staff are as safe as possible during this time of COVID-19. Currently WMCA is taking applications at town sites. Anyone who applied last year will be called for an appointment to be seen in their town, if possible. When the town sites are finished, the same process will be followed when seeing applicants at WMCA’s Service Center.

If a household has moved out of Franklin County or has changed their phone number, they need to call WMCA at 645-3764 to report those changes. Applicants should also call the same number and leave their name and telephone number if they are new to the program and wish to sign up for Fuel Assistance.

Households can apply for Fuel Assistance even if their heat is included in their rent. Households who live in subsidized housing can also apply for Fuel Assistance. Households who pay for their own heat can apply for any heat source, even wood and wood pellets.