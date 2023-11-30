Authorities investigating fatal car crash in Wilton on November 26

WILTON – Wilton Police Department and the Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Wilton on November 26, Police Chief Ethan Kyes said in a press release on November 29.

On November 26 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Wilton Police Officer Keith Masse and Maverick Real responded to a motor vehicle crash on Munson Road in Wilton. The motor vehicle crash involved a pedestrian, Levi Jewell, 29, of Wilton; and a 2007 Ford F-350 operated by Tyler Hamlin, 29, of Farmington. Jewell was dressed in dark clothing in a poorly lit area while walking near a family member’s home when struck, Kyes reported.

Law Enforcement, Wilton Fire Department, and NorthStar attempted life saving measures, but Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Police Reconstruction Union are assisting in the investigation.

No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.