Authorities report fatal motor vehicle crash on Farmington Falls Road

FARMINGTON – A motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer truck and a sedan resulted in one death, authorities report.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a call reporting a crash involving personal injury and entrapment near 156 Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles reported that the crash happened directly in front of the Farmington Fire Department and Farmington Town Office on Farmington Falls Road.

Farmington Police, Farmington Fire, and NorthStar Ambulance responded to the scene.

Investigation has revealed Noah Brochu, 26, of Winthrop, ME was operating north on Farmington Falls Road in a black 2010 Nissan Altima. Gregory Cornelius, 57, of Glen Allen, VA was operating south while driving a white 2015 Volvo truck hauling a tank trailer owned by Messer, LLC of Indiana. Charles reported that the tanker contained Argon Refrigerated Liquid. None of the substance released as a result of the crash and no additional hazard to the public occurred as a result of the incident.

Charles said that Brochu crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck the tractor trailer head on. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage. The fire department had to extricate Brochu from the vehicle; Brochu was pronounced deceased on scene.

Cornelius was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for evaluation and later released.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, Charles said, although the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Maine State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troopers responded to the scene. Maine Department of Environmental Protection responded to help contain approximately 100 gallons of spilled diesel fuel. Dutch Gap Auto removed the tractor trailer and Collins Enterprises removed the Nissan Altima.

Farmington Falls Road traffic was diverted around the crash area for approximately five hours for investigation and clean up due to the crash.