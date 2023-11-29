Authorities seize an estimated $1 million in illegal marijuana in Wilton

WILTON – On Tuesday, November 28, officers from Wilton Police Department assisted the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy (OCP) investigators in conducting a routine follow up inspection at a licensed marijuana cultivation facility at a property on Weld Road in Wilton, according to a press release from Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes.

During the inspection, Wilton Police Department received information that someone had constructed another, unlicensed marijuana cultivation facility in a different building on the property. Wilton Police Department officers made contact with the owner of the property who came to the property and escorted Wilton Police Department officers, Wilton Code Enforcement, and OCP investigators into the interior of the building.

Inside the building, Wilton Police Department officers discovered the unlicensed marijuana cultivation facility which contained approximately 1211 illegally cultivated live marijuana plants and approximately 200 pounds of illegally cultivated dried marijuana. The total value of the illegally cultivated marijuana discovered is estimated at $1,000,000.

Wilton Police Department officers seized the illegally cultivated marijuana which was destroyed as contraband. Wilton Police Department officers were assisted in their investigation by OCP investigators, Wilton Code Enforcement, Wilton Fire Department, and Wilton Public Works.

The owner of the property on Weld Road has no connection to the internal operations of either the licensed or unlicensed marijuana cultivation facility. The identity of the person or persons responsible for the unlicensed marijuana cultivation facility remains under investigation at this time.

No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.