Avon woman faces prison, fines after trading use of her residence to traffickers for drugs

BANGOR – A Franklin County woman pleaded guilty Friday, August 3 in U.S. District Court in Bangor to using and maintaining a drug premises, possessing fentanyl and cocaine base with intent to distribute, and aiding and abetting.

According to court records, between March 2020 and July 2020, Brandice Dotolo, 40, allowed her Avon residence to be used for the use and distribution of heroin and cocaine base, commonly known as “crack,” in exchange for drugs. Law enforcement seized approximately 85 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and 40 grams of crack during the execution of a search warrant at the residence.

Dotolo faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $500,000, and supervised release for at least three years and up to life. She will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.