Barn destroyed in fire on Holley Road Thursday night

FARMINGTON – A barn was completely destroyed in a fire late Thursday night, Farmington Fire Chief Timothy Hardy reported Friday morning.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday, February 22, Farmington Fire and mutual aid partners responded to a report of a structure fire at 513 Holley Road in Farmington, in a barn attached to a residence. Hardy reported that when the first crews arrived on scene, the barn was completely involved and the fire was extending into the home.

“Our crews did a really great job,” Hardy said. Farmington Fire and Farmington Police assisted the homeowners out of the residence, and firefighters were able to limit much of the damage to the ‘L’ part of the house where it connected with the barn.

The home retained smoke, water, and fire damages, but the main part of the house is very salvageable, Hardy said. The barn was a total loss.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire and recover some belongings from the home, clearing the scene at 4:16 Friday morning.

There were no injuries reported, either from the residents or from first responders. The occupants stayed with a neighbor last night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, although it is not considered suspicious at this time, Hardy said. The home was insured.

Hardy reported that a total of fifty firefighters responded to the incident. As the location of the fire was in the rural water district, mutual aid partners provided necessary tanker support to supply water to the scene, along with manpower to control and extinguish the fire. Farmington Fire was assisted by Jay, New Sharon, Wilton, Temple, Industry, New Vineyard, Chesterville, and Strong Fire Departments, and by Farmington Police Department and NorthStar Ambulance.