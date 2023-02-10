Bids discussed for Tuft’s Pond Road project

KINGFIELD – During the Monday night board meeting, the Kingfield Select Board reviewed the bids for the Tuft’s Pond Road project, including the recommendation from Wright-Pierce. Jordan Excavation submitted a bid for $992,945 and Nunes submitted a bid for $1,009,755. Wright-Pierce recommended the town accept the bid from Jordan Excavation, and the board made a motion to move forward with bid acceptance from Jordan Excavation.

The board then moved onto reviewing the draft of the paid time off policy. Board Chair Morgan Dunham noted the negative PTO as the draft states “employees can have a negative PTO balance for up to 24 hours,” adding that she wasn’t comfortable with the idea of a negative PTO balance.

This policy doesn’t include holidays. Board member Walter Kilbreth clarified that a new hire can get 17 days off with pay, plus 13 days for holidays. If they shut the office down due to weather, employees will still be paid for that day; however, if an employee independently chooses to stay home due to the weather condition, they would have to use PTO. The board is expected to continue working on the policy.

Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett summarized the report from the auditor, stating they will never have a perfect audit as they want the reviewers to spot issues, what they had spotted wrong was that their online purchases should be better defined. The auditor would like the records to state it as an online transaction, and then who the vendor is.

Targett provided the board with an update on TIF funds, stating that she had a conversation last Thursday with Jon Pottle, an attorney with Eaton Peabody, regarding allocations to the credit enhancement agreement. The board had expressed concern with the document stating administrative assistant, in light of the upcoming change to a town manager position, and wondered if they would have to amend the credit enhancement agreement. Pottle was not particularly concerned for that section as economic development can be covered under both town manager and administrative assistant.

Targett then discussed with Pottle about how some of the board’s other expense categories are close to being fully expended, one of them being public works. As an example, they are allowed $300,000 for public works, and they have allocated $295,722.11. Targett proposes to go to a town meeting vote with this allocation for the TIF, contingent upon this new credit enhancement agreement being accepted. The board would have to decide if they wanted to draw from other TIF accounts to add funds to the public works account.

Kilbreth stated he would like to start chipping away at this funding issue by putting money away, suggesting a mil or half a mil for a few years. This would allow the town to build up reserve funding for some critical accounts before the TIF expires in 2038.

The garage doors at Public Works are no longer operational, creating complications for the two new plow trucks that need to be housed undercover. The doors themselves are around 50 years old and will need to be replaced. The Overhead Door Company quoted the town $13,312 for two new doors. In the building equipment repair and maintenance budget line, there is $10,000 that was set aside with the intent of purchasing a new furnace for Public Works; those funds will be used for new garage doors.

Part of the Billy Gilmore fence downtown was apparently broken during a recent weather event. The Bicentennial Committee had given the town $4,500, which can be used to repair the fencing.

In other business, board member Wade Browne brought up that on Sunday, Feb. 19 there will be a Sno-Wanderers Snowmobile Club breakfast that is coming back after a two year hiatus. There will also be a Winter Festival, hosted by the Kingfield Festival Days, down near the sled shed on Feb. 25.

Board member Polly MacMichael had concerns with the fact that Targett is the administrator for the Kingfield Community Forum group on Facebook in terms of censorship. In addition, she noted that the board should have written the ‘frequently asked questions’ document provided during the process of the proposed change to the town manager form of government; as Targett is considered for the town manager position, MacMichael felt it was irresponsible of the board to have Targett create that document.

The Kingfield Community Forum is not owned or maintained by the Town of Kingfield, and Targett stated she does not engage in that group while she is working for the town.

On Monday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a community resiliency workshop held by the town. AVCOG (Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments) had partnered with the board to help them with grant funds. They will be coming in to sit down and answer any questions that anyone, including the public, may have in terms of community resilience grant funds and how they can be used.

During public comment, Sue Davis shared that the Kingfield Planning Board is working on ‘contract zoning’ with the hopes of presenting an ordinance at the town meeting in June. Contract zoning would allow a developer to enter into an agreement with the town for a specific project; for example, allowing a higher density housing development or allowing more parking space. The select board would be involved with the process of the contract.

Part of this project is related to the Workforce Housing Coalition, which is in the process of purchasing property in Kingfield for affordable workforce housing development.