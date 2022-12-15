Board reviews concept for new hotel in Farmington

FARMINGTON – During Tuesday night’s selectboard meeting, Ricky Collins addressed the board to request help with a TIF of some nature as he looks to build a Best Western Premier hotel and conference center in Farmington. He has owned two motels, Mt. Blue and Colonial Valley, which have both been tentatively bought out. He has kept twenty staff members on from the two motels and would look at another twenty or so to support the hotel.

Collins has plans for a 15 to 20 million dollar building on the property next to HealthQuest Chiropractic and across from Palmer Realty. The project would have 95 rooms and potentially space for a restaurant venue.

He worked on a similar proposal two years ago, which was halted by the pandemic. The conversation Tuesday night is the first time he has renewed the proposal.

Town Manager Christian Waller said that the board would need a business plan and documentation of loans and other funding, if they decided to pursue a TIF for the new project. The board verbally agreed that the project would meet a need in the town, but took no action at this time.

Collins indicated that the project is in the very beginning stages at this point.

Charlie Woodworth with the Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development spoke with regards to the social, economic, and healthcare needs in the county. Housing, workforce development and training, and broadband infrastructure are some of the projects GFECD is working on.

In addition, Woodworth shared the needs of five social service organizations within the county. For several years, the organizations have not been funded at the county level; a number of towns have put funding towards the organizations and services. Woodworth encouraged the selectboard to speak with the county commissioners, stating that two of the commissioners recognize the need to fund the social service organizations.

The board voted to accept Farmington’s share of the 2023 budget for Central Maine Media Alliance/Mt. Blue TV. There was no change from the previous year, and the board voted to appropriate the request for $7,500. They also approved the franchise fees for Farmington.

The board approved a new road name for a residence in Wilton. While the house is in Farmington, the end of the driveway is in Wilton, just off Route 156. For safety and E-911 purposes the homeowners requested a Farmington address and road sign with the new road name of Pine Ridge Drive. The issue has been sorted out with the post office and the town office, so the board approved the request.

Farmington Fire requested to purchase a Chevy Tahoe for the department. The current SUV used for the chief’s vehicle has 143,000 miles and is a used police cruiser. Chief Tim Hardy looked to upgrade from the police Interceptor to a Tahoe, which is a heavier vehicle, to be able to install a command box with better communications equipment. The funds will be taken from reserve to cover the purchase cost of $43,772.

Interim Deputy Town Clerk Twila Lycette recommended that the Town of Farmington and the RSU 9 School Board utilize a DS200 programmed combined ballot, which is the same ballot used by the State of Maine. The estimated cost is $526, but if shared by the town and the school district, would cost $370 for each organization. This would eliminate sorting and hand counting ballots on election night for the annual town and school elections, and allow for consistency throughout the various election processes. The board deferred to her years of experience and voted to approve the change in ballot.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and may be viewed online at MtBlueTV.org